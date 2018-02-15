 
Industry News





New Significant Features in Upgraded EntityDAC from Devart

 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Feb. 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Devart released the new version of EntityDAC with significantly greater capabilities.

Devart, a recognized vendor of database connectivity solutions for Embarcadero RAD Studio and Microsoft .NET development platforms, as well as database development and management software, has released the new version of EntityDAC -  an ORM solution for Delphi with LINQ support - with the support for enum types, added published access level for an entity property and other significant new features.

This release includes the following improvements and features:

* Support for using TGUID as an entity key or as an expression argument is added.

* Support for enum types is added

* fsbdt Now the Contains method in LINQ expressions can accept a subquery or a set of expressions as an argument.

* Published access level for an entity property is added.

* Currently, EntityDeveloper includes Firebird .NET Provider 5.12.1.0.

Learn more about EntityDAC by Devart at https://www.devart.com/entitydac/

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements web and mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visithttp://www.devart.com/

Email Verified
Delphi Orm, Delphi Linq, Entitydac
Software
prague - prague - Czech Republic
Products
