Winjit IoT Lab to exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona

-- Winjit IoT Lab, a pioneer in providing smart IoT solutions by innovating concepts based on real-time data, is going to be part of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona which will take place at Fira Gran Via Exhibition Centre from 26th February to 1st March 2018.Over the past decade, Winjit's expert team of engineering professionals have provided innovative technology and engineering solutions that have resulted in world-class recognition.Winjit is launching its new machine learning product 'PredictSense' which is an automated machine learning platform built on an open API structure using efficient algorithms. It helps you to solve complex real-time business problems with its high-power algorithms in a very less amount of operational time. It builds predictive models which in turn helps you take precise and optimum business decisions.Winjit is also showcasing its IoT product 'IoTSense' which was also launched two years back in the same event: Mobile World Congress 2016, Barcelona. Since its launch, IoTSense has been the best example of how legacy devices and existing eco-system can be transformed into smarter businesses. It has won the NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award, 2017 for the Most Innovative Product and fsbdt Business World Leadership & CIO Award, 2017 for the Best IoT Implementation. It is smart, secure and scalable software gateway platform which enables businesses to move from traditional technology implementation to smarter, real-time and advanced technological transformation.Commenting on the participation & the new product launch, Mr. Abhijit Junagade, Director & Founder of Winjit said, "We are delighted to be associated with this landmark event for the past few years as it provides us with an excellent platform to launch our new products, showcase our company, our industry expertise and knowledge to the top technology trends. We are looking forward to launching our new machine learning product 'PredictSense' and making our presence felt at the event."If you would like to know more about Winjit IoT Lab, head to Hall 8.1 Stall G61.