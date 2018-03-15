News By Tag
Green Moustache Organic Café Announces First Franchise Outside of British Columbia - Set to Open
The Green Moustache Organic Café Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants. The Edmonton café, owned by Eva Chipiuk, will be the company's fourth franchise location.
"This is an exciting step for The Green Moustache Organic Cafés, " said Green Moustache Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Geoff Telfer. "The company has had strong customer support since it's inception in 2013 and is now in a position to expand to other provinces."
Edmonton City Council is partway through a project to revamp Jasper Avenue to make it more pedestrian friendly and bring increased vitality to the downtown area, making it the ideal location for vibrant businesses such as The Green Moustache Organic Café and Studio X Bikram Yoga.
New Green Moustache franchisee Eva Chipiuk put her passion for the environment into practice by becoming an environmental lawyer. Her life took a sudden turn when she was diagnosed with a rare pancreatic cancer, and she decided to take some time off to take care of herself. Eva became a yoga instructor and travelled the world for 4 years teaching yoga.
Eva has since returned to Edmonton and wants to help people take care of themselves and give them a healthy alternative for food and exercise. She came across The Green Moustache Organic Café and knew it was the perfect fit, as The Green Moustache's mission is to help people prevent, and heal from, disease.
The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. was founded by nutrition and environmental expert, Nicolette Richer of Whistler, British Columbia. After a decade of working as an environmental educator and health consultant in both government and non-profit sectors, Richer was well aware of the link between environment and health. She knew that nutrition had a significant role to play in preventing and healing chronic disease and she decided to open a Green Moustache Organic Café to make nutrient-dense, organic food easily accessible to her clients and the community.
Inspired by the success of the Whistler location, Richer decided to franchise The Green Moustache to expand the reach of their healthy food & beverages. The first franchise location fsbdt was opened in Squamish, B.C., in 2016 and in it's first year of operating won four awards in the 2017 Squamish Chief Reader's Choice Awards - Best Juice Bar, Best Salad, Best Place for a Healthy Meal and Best Vegetarian Meal. The second franchise location opened in January 2018 in Revelstoke, B.C. and the third franchise is due to open this month in North Vancouver, B.C.
The Green Moustache has four cafés in operation, four in development and is accepting franchise applications from all Canadian provinces. For more information on franchising, visit https://www.greenmoustache.com/
Contacts for Interviews:
Nicolette Richer, Green Moustache Founder and CEO – nicolette@greenmoustache.com
Geoff Telfer, Green Moustache Partner and Chief Strategy Officer – geoff@greenmoustache.com
Eva Chipiuk, Green Moustache Edmonton owner – edmonton@greenmoustache.com
Edmonton Green Moustache Organic Café Details:
Scheduled to open Summer 2018
11408 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, Alberta, T5K 0M1
edmonton@greenmoustache.com
https://www.greenmoustache.com/
Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc.:
The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. is Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants, serving nutrient-dense, gluten-free meals, juices, smoothies and desserts that are designed to help people achieve optimal health through nutrition. The Green Moustache has 2 corporate locations, 2 franchise locations and more franchise locations opening this year.
https://www.greenmoustache.com/
214-1420 Alpha Lake Road, Whistler, BC, V0N 1B1
604 962 4161
info@greenmoustache.com
