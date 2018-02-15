The GrovaLottos Discuss Spirit Animals and The Phunk

Grammy nominated band reflects on the spiritual philosophies that inform their musical fellowship including the spirit animal that guides their journey. Playing in Welfleet in March.

-- As any working musician can tell you, a lot of time and distance is spent on the road to get from show to show. The GroovaLottos are no strangers to this in their past lives and it's the same story now. As your popularity grows, so does the length of your journey and the time spent, which are good things, but it's a lot of travel time.This time on the road is when a band's inner language develops. Background conversations that lead to public code words and cues. One such situation is the mutual love of Looney Tunes that the members of this Grammy nominated band share. Favorite quotes and lines from Looney Tunes characters are thrown around regularly and prove to be appropriate responses to many of life's situations. "This is a big part of fsbdt what makes up the Phunk." explains, Eddie Ray. "The Phunk is the music we make, the lives we live, the way we communicate, the audience dancing... it's all part of the Phunk."Oddly enough, the true irony of this came to a head when the band went on the road to Albuquerque, NM last April when they played the Gathering Of Nations Powwow and took the time to explore their surroundings. While in the middle of the dessert, The GroovaLottos discovered that their spirit animal is indeed Bugs Bunny.In this episode from DaPhunkeeProfessor.com shot last year in a hotel room in Albuquerque, NM on the last night of taking several wrong turns in Albuquerque.The GroovaLottos bring their Downtown Phunk Party to the Welfleet Preservation Hall on March 3, 7:30 pm. 335 Main St, Welfleet, MAJoin them at the Dedham Square Coffeehouse on March 10, 8pm for Coffeehouse Soul Sessions. 565 High St, Dedham, MAFor more info, visit: