Mako Freight opens new shipping/warehouse center in Columbus, Ohio
The new shipping facility is equipped to handle short and long term warehousing, cross-docking, last mile delivery and an array of other logistical services to existing and new clients nation wide.
The 250,000 + sq.ft. warehouse is equipped to handle the largest freight deliveries and shipments. The fsbdt expert logistics staff is ready for all sizes of shipments from all sizes of businesses. The team is ready to manage every detail of the supply chain.
"The Columbus Ohio facility is going to be a vital part in Mako's delivery systems. The cost savings and improved efficiency to our clients are greatly increased with each addition to Mako Freight's properties"
- Michael Stubblebine, CEO of Mako Freight
The new Mako Freight shipping center in Columbus, Ohio is now in full operation. Visit http://makofreight.com for a complete list of services and to contact Mako Freight to have your freight delivered on time, every time.
Michael Stubblebine
President of Mako Freight
***@makofreight.com
