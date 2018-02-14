 
News By Tag
* Freight Shipping
* Warehousing
* Freight Delivery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Mako Freight opens new shipping/warehouse center in Columbus, Ohio

The new shipping facility is equipped to handle short and long term warehousing, cross-docking, last mile delivery and an array of other logistical services to existing and new clients nation wide.
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- In order to better serve current and future clients, Mako Freight has expanded operations into Columbus, Ohio with a facility at 4300 Janitrol Rd. Mako's logistics hub will help better coordinate the shipping/receiving/storage of clients freight. In a world where shipping is measured by hours and not days, the newest hub will play a vital role in the company's nation wide delivery routes.

The 250,000 + sq.ft. warehouse is equipped to handle the largest freight deliveries and shipments. The fsbdt expert logistics staff is ready for all sizes of shipments from all sizes of businesses. The team is ready to manage every detail of the supply chain.

"The Columbus Ohio facility is going to be a vital part in Mako's delivery systems. The cost savings and improved efficiency to our clients are greatly increased with each addition to Mako Freight's properties"
- Michael Stubblebine, CEO of Mako Freight

The new Mako Freight shipping center in Columbus, Ohio is now in full operation. Visit http://makofreight.com for a complete list of services and to contact Mako Freight to have your freight delivered on time, every time.

Contact
Michael Stubblebine
President of Mako Freight
***@makofreight.com
End
Source:Mako Freight
Email:***@makofreight.com
Tags:Freight Shipping, Warehousing, Freight Delivery
Industry:Shipping
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share