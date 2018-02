Mako Freight opens new shipping/warehouse center in Columbus, Ohio

The new shipping facility is equipped to handle short and long term warehousing, cross-docking, last mile delivery and an array of other logistical services to existing and new clients nation wide.

-- In order to better serve current and future clients, Mako Freight has expanded operations into Columbus, Ohio with a facility at 4300 Janitrol Rd. Mako's logistics hub will help better coordinate the shipping/receiving/storage of clients freight. In a world where shipping is measured by hours and not days, the newest hub will play a vital role in the company's nation wide delivery routes.The 250,000 + sq.ft. warehouse is equipped to handle the largest freight deliveries and shipments. The fsbdt expert logistics staff is ready for all sizes of shipments from all sizes of businesses. The team is ready to manage every detail of the supply chain.- Michael Stubblebine, CEO of Mako FreightThe new Mako Freight shipping center in Columbus, Ohio is now in full operation. Visit http://makofreight.com for a complete list of services and to contact Mako Freight to have your freight delivered on time, every time.