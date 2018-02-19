News By Tag
Rugged Rugby Tour will debut May 12 in Florida
International Polo Club will host the Rugged Rugby Tour Florida.
"We are excited to announce the Rugged Rugby Tour," said Angelo Tanner of Rugby Catalyst, "our devotion to progressing rugby through a reimagined format is taken from the action sports industry that fully engages fans and athletes. "
Rugby Catalyst for the past two years has been developing a network of rugby fanatic brands that focuses on creating and delivering compelling content through multiple marketing platforms that inform and entertain rugby audiences. The Rugged Rugby Tour has developed partnerships via Professional Rugby Agency and has formal announcements for more partners coming. Rugby Catalyst combines knowledge and experience that will continue to evolve the fully integrated experience that Rugged Rugby Tour will offer.
"The Rugged Rugby Tour will showcase exactly what rugby can do – provide authentic, credible, sports content to reach, engage and excite a large audience" comments Greg Tanner of Professional Rugby Agency. "Rugged Rugby Tour will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for new rugby fans and the existing rugby community."
Rugged Rugby Tour will offer exciting live experiences and captivating rugby content for web, social and other digital verticals attracting new rugby fans as well as traditional rugby fans.
To create a premier event Rugby Catalyst has been working with the Palm Beach Sports fsbdt Commission. Palm Beach Sports Commission is contracted by Palm Beach County to promote and market the County as a sports and sports tourism destination. "The International Polo Club and Palm Beach are perfect attractions for the sport of rugby" comments Angelo Tanner.
About Rugged Rugby Tour
Event: Rugged Rugby Tour Debut
Location: International Polo Club, Palm Beach, Florida USA
Date: May 12, 2018
Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
The Rugged Rugby Tour is an original rugby entertainment platform that showcases the epic game of rugby. We introduce new and loyal fans to a community experience through a festival atmosphere, the sport of rugby, and live music.
Rugged Rugby Tour offers a creative rugby content platform that hosts rugby and live entertainment over a long day. Our exciting entertainment events offer broad appeal and visibility for all types of fans. Surrounded by the high-performance sport of rugby, our events are impactful, entertaining, and engaging.
Working closely with the community at each of our tour stops, Rugged Rugby Tour takes an innovative approach to promote our events and content, bringing thousands of NEW rugby fans to love the sport of rugby, while providing loyal rugby fans an engaging experience.
If this is your first game or you are a loyal rugby fanatic, Rugged Rugby Tour is the perfect way to enjoy a superb rugby experience.
Learn more about the event at http://ruggedrugbytour.com
Twitter @ruggedrugbytour
