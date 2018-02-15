 
Innovative Immigration firm Unveils Pricing Guidelines

 
CHICAGO - Feb. 20, 2018 - PRLog -- This week the Law Offices of Lara Wagner, LLC, an innovative immigration law firm based in Chicago, Illinois, released a guide to the firm's services and the price ranges associated with those services on its website, www.lkwagnerlaw.com.

Firm founder and principal attorney, Lara Wagner, said that she hopes making the price ranges available to the public -- a transparency feature rare in the all-too-often opaque market for legal services-- will make the firm's legal services more accessible and create a measure of predictability for its clients, fsbdt allowing clients to budget for, and ultimately afford, the legal help they need. Using the new guide to services and prices, Ms. Wagner explains, clients gain a sense of what their case might cost, and whether or not legal services are something they can afford, save up for, or work into their family budget.

Ms. Wagner emphasizes that everyone deserves to have an attorney help them through the legal process. She hopes that a transparent guide to services and pricing will bring the profession one step closer to providing access to justice for all.

The guide can be found at: http://www.lkwagnerlaw.com/what-we-do.

Contact
Lara Wagner
***@lkwagnerlaw.com
312-273-9807
Source:
Email:***@lkwagnerlaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Immigration, Pricing
Industry:Legal
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
