Industry News





Join HomeAid's 17th Annual Essentials Drive

Get involved to help homeless babies and their moms this Mother's Day!
 
 
Join the 2018 Essentials Drive!
Join the 2018 Essentials Drive!
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Homeaid
Homeless
Atlanta

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- HomeAid Atlanta will host its 17th Annual Essentials Drive from April 30 –May 8, 2018 in honor of Mother's Day.  The Essentials Drive is a metro Atlanta-wide drive to collect "essentials" such as diapers, baby wipes, baby food and formula for homeless infants and toddlers.  An estimated 7,500 people in metro Atlanta are homeless on any given night and almost 50% are women and children.  Since 2002, thanks to community support, this drive has collected over 1,000,000 baby items, assisting countless babies and moms in the metro Atlanta area.

Just before Mother's Day, Atlanta-based UPS will partner with HomeAid for the 12th year to assist with donation delivery.  These essential items go to local nonprofit organizations, several of which operate in HomeAid-built facilities, providing housing and supportive services to homeless infants, toddlers, and families.  Recipient organizations include:

o   Action Ministries (Atlanta)

o   Atlanta Dream Center (Atlanta)

o   Atlanta Mission (Atlanta)

o   Community Advanced Practice Nurses (Atlanta)

o   City of Refuge (Atlanta)

o   Decatur Cooperative Ministry (Decatur)

o   The Drake fsbdt House (Roswell)

o   Family Promise of Hall County (Gainesville)

o   Haven ATL (Atlanta)

o   Helping Mamas (Snellville)

o   HomeStretch (Roswell)

o   House of Dawn (Jonesboro)

o   Nicholas House (Atlanta)

o   Our House (Atlanta)

o   Rainbow Village (Duluth)

o   Salvation Army (Atlanta)

o   Sheltering Arms (Atlanta)

o   Solomon's Temple (Atlanta)

o   The United Methodist Children's Home (Tucker)

This Mother's Day, HomeAid invites Atlanta to celebrate mothers by joining the 17th Annual Essentials Drive!  To learn about the many ways to get involved including making a donation, or coordinating a collection at your office, church or civic organization, visit www.homeaidatlanta.org or contact HomeAid Atlanta at 678.775.1401 or info@homeaidatlanta.org.

HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 100 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.

Contact
Cecily Stevens
***@homeaidatlanta.org
End
Source:
Email:***@homeaidatlanta.org Email Verified
Tags:Homeaid, Homeless, Atlanta
Industry:Construction
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
