Join HomeAid's 17th Annual Essentials Drive
Get involved to help homeless babies and their moms this Mother's Day!
Just before Mother's Day, Atlanta-based UPS will partner with HomeAid for the 12th year to assist with donation delivery. These essential items go to local nonprofit organizations, several of which operate in HomeAid-built facilities, providing housing and supportive services to homeless infants, toddlers, and families. Recipient organizations include:
o Action Ministries (Atlanta)
o Atlanta Dream Center (Atlanta)
o Atlanta Mission (Atlanta)
o Community Advanced Practice Nurses (Atlanta)
o City of Refuge (Atlanta)
o Decatur Cooperative Ministry (Decatur)
o The Drake fsbdt House (Roswell)
o Family Promise of Hall County (Gainesville)
o Haven ATL (Atlanta)
o Helping Mamas (Snellville)
o HomeStretch (Roswell)
o House of Dawn (Jonesboro)
o Nicholas House (Atlanta)
o Our House (Atlanta)
o Rainbow Village (Duluth)
o Salvation Army (Atlanta)
o Sheltering Arms (Atlanta)
o Solomon's Temple (Atlanta)
o The United Methodist Children's Home (Tucker)
This Mother's Day, HomeAid invites Atlanta to celebrate mothers by joining the 17th Annual Essentials Drive! To learn about the many ways to get involved including making a donation, or coordinating a collection at your office, church or civic organization, visit www.homeaidatlanta.org or contact HomeAid Atlanta at 678.775.1401 or info@homeaidatlanta.org.
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 100 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
Cecily Stevens
***@homeaidatlanta.org
