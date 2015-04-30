 
Industry News





Chicagoland Company Celebrates National Entrepreneurship Week with Giveaway for Small Businesses

 
 
General - Small Business1
General - Small Business1
 
Listed Under

AURORA, Ill. - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- As part of their Give Your Brand a Hand (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/give-your-brand-a-hand/) initiative, Quality Logo Products® in Aurora, Illinois will be selecting two winners to each receive $500 worth of promotional products in the month of February. Traditionally, the company selects one winner per month who receives a free order of promotional products. In honor of National Entrepreneurship Week, they have partnered with The National Consortium of Entrepreneurship Education to offer extra support to struggling small business owners through promotional products.

Founded in 2006, National Entrepreneurship Week is a congressionally-charted celebration dedicated to the support of Entrepreneurship throughout the entire country. Each day features a different theme that offers educational opportunities surrounding the world of entrepreneurship, and Quality Logo Products® is proud to be an official partner who supports these opportunists through their Give Your Brand a Hand program.

Give Your Brand a Hand is an initiative that was created in 2015 as a way to give small businesses the opportunity to thrive with an effective advertising channel after Quality Logo Products® experienced their own success story. Quality Logo Products® built a successful company out of broken hand-me-down laptops and knows firsthand just how difficult it can be to get a business off the ground. Now 15 years later, they're a nearly $50 million business who knows just how important it is to give back once you've found success. Quality Logo Products® also encourages non-profit organizations to enter the giveaway to spread the word about their brand, one example being Operation Appreciation (http://www.operationappreciationga.org/) who was recently selected as the January 2018 winner.

This special initiative comes at an opportune time, as Promotional fsbdt Products Association International (PPAI) recently ranked promotional products as the number one most effective form of advertising to prompt action across all generations. In an age where digital advertising is typically geared toward younger millennials, this means business owners of all kinds have an even more powerful approach to spreading the word about their brand. Recently featured on ABC 7 Chicago, Quality Logo Products is proud to offer this giveaway to any organization with fewer than 50 employees that makes less than $1 million per year.

Small businesses who are interested in applying for the giveaway can enter by going to giveyourbrandahand.com (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/give-your-brand-a-hand/) and filling out the submission form. Not a small business owner but know someone who is? Nominate them by emailing their information to brandhelp@qualitylogoproducts.com. All entrants will be contacted by the Quality Logo Products® team at the end of the month informing them of their submission status.

About Quality Logo Products®

Founded in 2013, Quality Logo Products® started as a two-man operation in the basement of President Bret Bonnet's home. What initially started as an idea Bret came up with in a college course would later become a nearly $50 million operation with two locations in Aurora, Illinois. As a seven-time Inc. 5000 Honoree and a certified Great Place to Work, Quality Logo Products® is proud to give back to small businesses across the country.

Source:

PPAI Study on Effectiveness of Promotional Products - http://www.promotionalproductswork.org/media/1199/law_2017propro-factsheet.pdf

http://www.sageworld.com/blog/index.php/2015/04/30/25-insane-but-true-facts-about-promotional-products/

Contact
Kelsey Brown
***@qualitylogoproducts.com
Source:
Email:***@qualitylogoproducts.com Email Verified
