February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Purple Films Bring Home Silver

Emotional film, Boys Town: Trade Life wins Nebraska ADDYs award
 
 
Boystown_LincolnWelders
CLEVELAND - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Purple Films collaborated with Lincoln Electric to create an impactful film that shares the stories of a class of at-risk teens. The film focuses on how welding
has become a critical life skill that is helping these teens turn their lives around.

"The students at Boys Town invited us into their homes, opened up about their struggles and aspirations, and became friends we'll never forget. They inspired us to keep pushing through any challenges life may throw our way.", States Jim Gall, partner of Purple films. Trade Life is a program that leads students on a path
to take advantage of work ready skills, mentorship and further guidance to
support graduates. "We're fortunate that Craig Coffey and Lincoln Electric put together a great team and found a meaningful story worth sharing.", says partner, Dan Gillespie. The content was used to create multiple video assets that supported Lincoln Electric's publication, fsbdt Arc Magazine.

The Nebraska Addy's were held in Omaha, NE on Saturday, February 17th, 2018.

Watch the film, Boys Town: Trade Life here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_AI26sLuZ0



This silver ADDY Award will advance to the district competition in just a few weeks with hopes of further advancing to the national competition. Head of Production, Milissa Shrake expresses, "We want to thank the Nebraska AAF for this award. It's an honor to be recognized for work that we are so passionate about."

About Purple Films: Purple Films is a leading video production company located in Cleveland Ohio that focuses on sharing stories that matter. Our goal is to create valuable video content that empowers people to follow their dreams. Learn more at purple-films.com

Contact
Milissa Shrake, Head Of Production at Purple Films
***@purple-films.com
Source:Purple Films
Email:***@purple-films.com Email Verified
Tags:Addys, Awards, Advertising
Industry:Advertising
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Awards
