Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Party for a Cause at the Inaugural St. Paddy's Eve Block Party

Presented by The Crafted Keg and Terra Fermata; Benefitting House of Hope and SafeSpace
 
 
St Paddys Eve Block Party
St Paddys Eve Block Party
 
STUART, Fla. - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Kick off your St. Paddy's weekend at the inaugural St. Paddy's Eve Block Party presented by The Crafted Keg and Terra Fermata on Friday, March 16th from 6:00pm to 2:00am at 555 S. Colorado Avenue in downtown Stuart. Sample up to 60 craft beers from more than 15 breweries, dance to live music headlined by The BOSS Project: A Bruce Springsteen Tribute and enjoy traditional Irish cuisine provided by Ellie's Deli. A portion of the event's proceeds benefits House of Hope and SafeSpace.

Purchase tickets in advance to save. Live music tickets are $5 online and $10 at the gate; craft beer tasting plus live music tickets are $15 online and $20 at the gate. Attendees don't have to be 21 to enjoy the live music lineup, but IDs will be checked for attendees holding craft-beer-tasting tickets.

"We believe that we grow when the community grows," said Crafted Keg owner Matthias Piasecki. "Through this event, we want to raise awareness about the great local businesses located in the Colorado Avenue section of downtown Stuart, provide education about local breweries and help promote local bands."

"We were born and raised here," said Crafted Keg owner Amanda Piasecki. "The local community supports us and our business. We want to return the support in a way that helps the community thrive. This is the first of many events we hope to host that benefit local non-profits like House of Hope and SafeSpace."

The St. Paddy's Eve Block Party is sponsored by local businesses, including Palm City Sod, Americann Wellness Clinic and Elite Gas. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more event info and to purchase tickets online, visit http://www.thecraftedkegstuart.com/block-party fsbdt or email info@thecraftedkegstuart.com.

About The Crafted Keg

The Crafted Keg is about good beer, growlers and local history. Since 2013 they have occupied the 555 S. Colorado Avenue building in downtown Stuart, which is a preserved historic building that began as a grocery story in the 1950s. The original brick can be seen throughout the interior and its bar top repurposed Dade County pine recovered from the demolition of a 1920s Bay Harbor cottage in Port Salerno. The glass keg cooler behind the bar is a one-of-a-kind that showcases the beer's origination point from the keg to the tap. The Crafted Keg also proudly fought the man that ended the ban on selling growlers in the great state of Florida on July 1, 2015.

For more information about the St. Paddy's Eve Block Party or to inquire about sponsorships, please contact the team at:
info@thecraftedkegstuart.com
http://www.thecraftedkegstuart.com/block-party
Facebook: @TheCraftedKeg
#StPaddysEveBlockParty
#partyforacause
#drinklocalthinkglobal

Contact
Matthias Piasecki
Amanda Piasecki
info@thecraftedkeg.com
772-600-8218
Source:The Crafted Keg
Email:***@thecraftedkeg.com
Click to Share