KDG's Higher Ed Web Design Team and Muhlenberg College Win Prestigious CASE Fundraising Award
KDG's Lehigh Valley web design team and Muhlenberg College have won a CASE Award for their 2017 Mule Madness campaign.
More than 1,800 donors participated in the week-long campaign via the custom crowdfunding portal designed by KDG's Lehigh Valley web design team. Those who donated had the chance to name the college's new mascot. With 48 percent of the vote, the name "Marti" for the school's famous mule mascot came out on top.
Donors also had the chance to choose which sports team they wanted their donation to go to. This created some friendly competition between the different campus teams. Men's lacrosse garnered the most donations, but it was men's soccer that collected the most money. Detailed leaderboards and charts on the giving page updated in real time.
"We were absolutely thrilled with the success of Mule Madness 2017," says Tom Zulewski, Muhlenberg's fsbdt Assistant Director of Annual Giving. "This week-long fundraiser is a fun and interactive way for our student-athletes and athletic teams to reach out and garner support from former alumni athletes, parents and friends of the College."
KDG's higher ed web design team has worked alongside Muhlenberg College for several years, helping the school design its highly successful Mule Madness and #MULEMENTUM annual giving campaigns.
"We have a great time working alongside the team at Muhlenberg and enjoy the chance to bring the school's vision and traditions to life online," says Matt Harwick, KDG's UI/UX design lead.
"Working with the KDG team has been tremendous," says Zulewski.
CASE (The Council for Advancement and Support of Education) recognizes the best in higher ed practices, including higher ed fundraising, with its annual awards. Muhlenberg will be recognized by the organization in Washington, D.C. this month.
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni engagement, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging inbound marketing for higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
