Industry News





Top 100 Accountancy Firm Launches The Tax Challenge

A top accountancy firm have announced that they are offering clients the opportunity to take part in a tax challenge.
 
 
DAVENTRY, England - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Cottons Chartered Accountants are small business accounting and tax specialists, and provide their clients with expert guidance through a friendly and personal service. With 50 members of staff across four offices, the firm have plenty of knowledge and give their clients accurate advice in all areas of business.

In an interview with Northampton Life Magazine, Will Smart, Partner at Cottons, discussed  the importance of small businesses building a good relationship with an accountant. During this interview he commented,

"If you're starting out in business, it's vital to develop a relationship with a professional accountancy practice from day one, as it'll save you probelms in the long run.

Our team understand that taxation can be a tricky area and have assisted businesses of all sizes to ensure the process is made easier. Small businesses who manage their bookkeeping and accounting throughout the year will always be organised and prepared when it comes to tax time, making them more likely to save money."

He then added that the firm will be offering a deal called 'The Tax Challenge',

"Just as important is our skill in advising on tax efficiencies that can ultimately save you money. Why not take advantage of the Cottons Tax Challenge?

Challenge us to minimise your tax bill and we'll offer a free no-obligation consultation to see if we can. Then if you choose to change accountants, simply fsbdt inform your current firm that you're leaving their service and we'll take care of the rest."

To read the full article and find out more about The Tax Challenge please visit - https://www.cottonsaccountants.co.uk/taxadvice/the-tax-challenge/

About Cottons Chartered Accountants: Cottons are small business accounting and tax specialists. The firm provide their clients with expert guidance through a friendly and personal service, and with 50 members of staff across four offices, the team have plenty of knowledge and give their clients accurate advice in all areas of business.

