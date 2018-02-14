 
Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Matchless ironing and alteration service from the best dry cleaners in Belfast

Get instant ironing and alteration services in Belfast from the leading dry cleaners in the city. Rely on the company that provides a wide range of laundry services which include washing, alteration, ironing, folding and dry cleaning.
 
 
Logo
Logo
 
BELFAST, England - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- In a recent press conference, held by Super Speed Dry Cleaners, one of the premium dry cleaners in Belfast, the company has announced its plans for this festive season and the forthcoming New Year. As per company sources, they have installed new washing machines and dryers to provide paramount quality washing and drying services to meet all expectations of their esteemed customers. Apart from that, they are now more focusing on alteration service in Belfast as they believe that it is time to celebrate and no one must go out without wearing their favourite attire.

"Our professionals are trained to provide speedy alteration service in Belfast so that you go ahead and wear your priced dress during Christmas and the New Year eve", said the owner Super Speed Dry Cleaners while speaking with a group of customers at a recent business meeting. The washing and drying centre also provides fast and good quality ironing service in Belfast to ensure the fabric you wear looks as new as possible. So, take your dirty clothes to Super Speed Dry Cleaners and bring them back with a new and refreshing look.

"At fsbdt Super Speed Dry Cleaners, we are committed to provide speedy laundry and dry cleaning services and dispatch your fabric at your address fast", said the owner while talking about their efficiency and customer centric services. The company also provides pick-up and home delivery service to ensure you don't have to rush to them every time you need laundry service. "We work to ensure that your dress is with the safe hands", said one of the key laundry professionals working in Super Speed Dry Cleaners.

Super Speed Dry Cleaners has been providing matchless laundry, ironing and alteration services in Belfast for quite a few years and their work are their trademark. They are known to use all the state-of-the-art washing and drying methodologies and ensure every laundry work is finished within the set turn around time. To get more details about their laundry services and prices, visit their website: https://www.superspeeddrycleaner.co.uk/

