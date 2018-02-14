News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Matchless ironing and alteration service from the best dry cleaners in Belfast
Get instant ironing and alteration services in Belfast from the leading dry cleaners in the city. Rely on the company that provides a wide range of laundry services which include washing, alteration, ironing, folding and dry cleaning.
"Our professionals are trained to provide speedy alteration service in Belfast so that you go ahead and wear your priced dress during Christmas and the New Year eve", said the owner Super Speed Dry Cleaners while speaking with a group of customers at a recent business meeting. The washing and drying centre also provides fast and good quality ironing service in Belfast to ensure the fabric you wear looks as new as possible. So, take your dirty clothes to Super Speed Dry Cleaners and bring them back with a new and refreshing look.
"At fsbdt Super Speed Dry Cleaners, we are committed to provide speedy laundry and dry cleaning services and dispatch your fabric at your address fast", said the owner while talking about their efficiency and customer centric services. The company also provides pick-up and home delivery service to ensure you don't have to rush to them every time you need laundry service. "We work to ensure that your dress is with the safe hands", said one of the key laundry professionals working in Super Speed Dry Cleaners.
Super Speed Dry Cleaners has been providing matchless laundry, ironing and alteration services in Belfast for quite a few years and their work are their trademark. They are known to use all the state-of-the-
Contact
Super Speed Dry Cleaners
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse