Surya Hospitals Start Cancer Screening Campaign for Women

Cancer Screening for women will be conducted at Surya Hospitals until March 15, 2018 for the campaign.
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Cancer Screening
Cancer Awareness For Women

Industry:
Health

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Events

MUMBAI, India - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Surya Hospitals is one of the leading hospitals for women and children in India. Established on February 5, 2018, Surya Hospitals launched a cancer screening campaign called, 'Get One Step Ahead of Cancer.' For this campaign, various tests will be conducted to detect any warning signs and early-stage cancer until March 15, 2018.

When asked about this camp, Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, founder and managing director of Surya Hospitals said, "Earliest-stage diagnosis of breast cancer can help more than 90% of women survive for at least 5 years as compared to 15% for those diagnosed at the most advanced stage. Early diagnosis of cancer can add many happy years to the patient's life and even lead to remission." He continues, "As a hospital dedicated to women's health and well-being, we have started this camp that runs cancer screening tests for women."

The cancer screening tests fsbdt are offered at a heavily-discounted price of Rs. 1299 to make it affordable for women coming from varied backgrounds. The following will be conducted for the screening:

·         CBC

·         Mammography

·         PAP Smear

·         Complete Physical Examination & Consultation by Specialist

Patients can make their appointments by calling 022-61538989 or sending an email at info@suryahospitals.com. For more details on the campaign, please visit https://suryahospitals.com/events/

About Surya:

Surya Hospitals have been a pioneer in offering modern healthcare services for women and children in India since 1985. Over the last three decades, they have regularly embraced the latest advancements in medical science and introduced cutting-edge medical technology to offer best-in-class clinical outcomes and patient experiences.

Contact
Surya Hospitals
***@suryahospitals.com
Source:
Email:***@suryahospitals.com
