American Medical Depot Joins Onyx Magazine In Celebrating Trailblazing Women
What was launched by Onyx Magazine in 2016 as an outlet to recognize and celebrate influential women breaking barriers in the South Florida workplace, Women on the Move has become one of the most prestigious honors for Women of Color. The Women on the Move event culminates with an awards luncheon which will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Alfond Inn Hotel in Winter Park, FL.
Beverly Kuykendall is a highly respected professional with a background that spans government contracting, profit and loss management, and executive-level operations management. In addition to her ongoing responsibilities at American Medical Depot, Ms. Kuykendall travels the country speaking about government contracting and sharing invaluable insight with small businesses. She is also the recipient of numerous awards, a tribute to her tireless dedication towards creating opportunity for minority-owned and women-owned businesses.
As noted by Women on the Move Co-chair Deidre Parker, owner of Parker Realty, "Our 2018 Women on the Move Honorees embody the spirit and resilience of their predecessors – women like Fanny Lou Hammer, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Oprah Winfrey, First Lady Michelle Obama and others who have dedicated their lives to transformative leadership."
AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex healthcare supply chains. fsbdt AMD currently services Veterans hospital facilities across the Eastern seaboard as part of a contract award by the VA designed to streamline procurement. For over 20 years, AMD has executed proven value-add models and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.amdnext.com.
Onyx Magazine is a respected publication aimed at African-American readers that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of African-Americans and those of the African Diaspora in the Sunshine State. The publication, launched in July/August 1997, remains committed to empowering its readers by offering entertaining, inspiring and informative stories, which also include, editorials focused primarily on the interests and needs of African-Americans. Further, it serves as a venue to promote the positive experiences of Black life while promoting seamless, diversified connections with other cultures throughout the great State of Florida.
