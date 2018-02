Choose2Luv announces new Youth Mindfulness Campaign

Choose2Luv Bracelet

-- Choose2Luv, Inc. announces the start of a new Youth Mindfulness Campaign in the wake of the recent school shooting tragedy in Parkland, Florida. The organization wants to help school systems across the country to encourage youth to "Choose to be Mindful" of the emotional pain that their peers may be experiencing. The hope is that by raising the level of mindfulness, future tragedies may be averted.According to Executive Director and Co-Founder, Derek Ross, "Our young people spend the majority of time with their peers, and thus are in the best position to intervene during a moment of emotional crisis, and perhaps help to prevent a violent incident." The fsbdt organization uses a music video, Choose2Luv, to vividly illustrate the power of youth mindfulness. The video shows a young student as he becomes aware of the pain of a fellow student, and then exercises "Choose2Luv"behavior by proactively reaching out to his hurting classmate. This act of caring and kindness turns a potentially violent situation into a peaceful outcome.In addition, through May 2018, the organization has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of their Choose2Luv bracelets to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The funds would be used to help the student body to heal following the devastating tragedy.To view Choose2Luv video: http://bit.ly/ Choose2Luv or Google "Choose2Luv"is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization that helps young people to understand the power of choice, especially when encountering potentially violent situations. The organization has developed an experiential training program designed to shift paradigms with respect to personal accountability and responsibility, ultimately leading to "Choose2Luv"behaviors during critical moments of conflict. The training can be adapted for audiences ranging from middle school to college students.Company Website: http://choose2luv.org