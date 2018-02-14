News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Choose2Luv announces new Youth Mindfulness Campaign
According to Executive Director and Co-Founder, Derek Ross, "Our young people spend the majority of time with their peers, and thus are in the best position to intervene during a moment of emotional crisis, and perhaps help to prevent a violent incident." The fsbdt organization uses a music video, Choose2Luv, to vividly illustrate the power of youth mindfulness. The video shows a young student as he becomes aware of the pain of a fellow student, and then exercises "Choose2Luv"
In addition, through May 2018, the organization has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of their Choose2Luv bracelets to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The funds would be used to help the student body to heal following the devastating tragedy.
To view Choose2Luv video: http://bit.ly/
Choose2Luv, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization that helps young people to understand the power of choice, especially when encountering potentially violent situations. The organization has developed an experiential training program designed to shift paradigms with respect to personal accountability and responsibility, ultimately leading to "Choose2Luv"
Company Website: http://choose2luv.org
Media Contact
Derek Ross
derek@choose2luv.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse