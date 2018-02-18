 
Industry News





Chalet Desserts, Inc. Launches New Cheesecake Inclusions

Cheesecake For Use In Ice Cream Or Topping, Diced1/2 inch and 3/8 inch
 
 
Cheesecake Inclusion / Topping
Cheesecake Inclusion / Topping
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Feb. 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Chalet Desserts, Inc. has announced they have newly created diced cheesecake inclusions for use in Ice Cream. They are now selling these items to well known  major manufacturers of ice cream across the United States and Asia. Chalet Desserts, an innovator in artisan, all-natural desserts and sweet snacks, also announced the launch of the company's other inclusions similar in size and shape such as Brookie (Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mixed as one), Red Velvet Cake and Carrot Cake.

The 27-year-old, Sacramento-based Company is leveraging their new inclusion product lines as an opportunity to expand the company. In addition, the company has recently added Organic Certification though Organic Certifiers of Ventura, Kosher Certification through Star-K Kosher Certification, Halal Certification through the Islamic Food and Nutrition Counsel of America (IFNCA) and is audited for food safety at the highest level through British Retail Consortium (BRC).  Chalet Desserts, Inc. has also now finished it final expansion into its new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility.

"This is a really exciting new chapter for Chalet Desserts' with its expansion of inclusion and topping products for the Dairy Industry," said David Laukat, CEO, Chalet Desserts, Inc. "With these new production capabilities we can now help Ice Cream Manufacturers expand their products fsbdt offerings in new and exciting flavors for their customers."

Chalet Desserts (http://www.chaletdesserts.com) produces high quality bakery and confectionery products for Ice Cream Manufacturers,  In-Store Bakeries and Club Stores throughout the United States, the European Union and Asia. It is known for being fast to market with new and innovative products responding to customer needs. Chalet Desserts is the leading manufacturer of Cake Pops, cupcakes, sheet cakes, finished layer cakes, muffins, carrot cakes, cheesecakes, biscotti, tiramisu, choc barks, peanut brittle and small baked inclusions such as cookie dough, cheesecake and brownies for ice cream manufacturers.

Contact
Frank Lindsey
Vice President of Sales and Marketing
***@chaletdesserts.com
877 241-6161
