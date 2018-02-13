News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
James Ratliff Gallery Exhibits "Birds, Flowers and Butterflies"
David K. John's paintings reveal the story of the Navajo people. John is committed to storytelling, i.e., telling the story of Navajo culture. "This tradition can only be experienced,"
Raised by his great grandfather, great grandmother and single mother, David K. John grew up hearing the stories and teachings of his homeland. John's great grandfather was a medicine man so from childhood, John participated in seasonal rituals, healing ceremonies (sand paintings) and sacred events. In his art, John expresses his own interpretations of his childhood. David K. John reveals the cultural motif of his Navajo heritage to evoke a sense of wonder, serenity and timelessness within the viewer.
The Greg Heil story offers a glimmer into the life and development of the contemporary artist, more specifically, the a maturation particularly experienced by living, studying and preferring to be cultivated, shaped, and creating in the American Southwest.
Heil is an artist who not only looks and listens but also sees. Greg Heil paints landscapes in his signature plein-air style. Heil is part of a new tradition in American painting whose work bridges the gaps between abstraction, expressionism and traditional plein-air painting. Heil's subject matter arises from his Southwest home which provides him with an abundance of motifs so that, in his words, "nature overpowers the human mind with an infinite variety of forms and colors". Heil's fsbdt magic draws the viewer in through realism infused with an element of fantasy.
Cary Henrie paints landscapes which often have a wonderful sort of old world charm. Many also have a unique frame painted on the canvas itself which adds to the feeling of peering through a window or aged wall in a European village. These landscapes are elegant, timeless and Universal is feeling.
Of interest to the viewer is Henrie's introduction of authentically-
With a wingspan of almost eight inches, cobalt-blue Morpho butterflies are some of the largest in the world. Morphos currently face habitat destruction and extinction. The Amazon Conservation Association is working with the indigenous Queros Wachiperi community to protect Morphos through sustainable harvesting and create a market for ecotourism in southeastern Peru where these butterflies reach their peak of diversity. . . 8 species sited where the piedmont and lowland species meet. The result: one of the richest Morpho communities in existence is found along this narrow strip of land situated between the lowlands and the highlands. This project will provide a sustainable source of income for the Queros Wachiperi community, provide an opportunity for the public to experience this immense species richness, guaranteeing long-term preservation of these rare, threatened butterflies.
From the rainforest to the gallery, Henrie's works are amazing to view from both sides as the sculptures allow the insects to have the beautiful effect of "hovering"
Ratliff views the potential of "Birds, Flowers and Butterflies"
For further information about "Birds, Flowers and Butterflies"
email:FineArt@jamesratliffgallery.com
website: www.jamesratliffgallery.com
Contact
James Ratliff
James Ratliff Gallery
fineart@jamesratliffgallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse