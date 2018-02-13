News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Flaherty Insurance names Tim Williams Director of Business Development
Williams brings a strong resume to the agency. With his industry experience he will help increase agency referral sources, develop customized insurance programs for customers, and play an active role in educating consumers on a wide range of insurance topics.
Williams is very active in his hometown of Marshfield. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, and he is the Vice Chair of the Marshfield Citizens' Coastal Coalition. He holds licenses in property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance. He is also currently working towards his designation as an Associate in National Flood Insurance (ANFI).
Dan Flaherty, President of Flaherty Insurance, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Tim to our Flaherty Insurance family. He is a dedicated professional with a strong reputation and strong work ethic. We are confident that his industry experience and product knowledge will be a tremendous benefit to us as we continue to expand."
About Flaherty Insurance Agency
Since 1956, Flaherty Insurance Agency has combined superior personal service, with quality insurance products, giving clients an exceptional experience. The firm differentiates itself in the industry fsbdt by having partnerships with several local and national insurance carriers. They are able to offer clients multiple options to meet their individual insurance needs, and act as their advocate in the event of a claim. The firm offers both personal and business insurance products. Their office is located at 51 Mill Street, Unit 12, Hanover, MA 02339. For additional information contact Dan Flaherty at: (781) 871-3323, or e-mail him at dflaherty@flahertyinsurance.com.
Media Contact
Jim Farrell
PR First
***@prfirst.com
781-681-6616
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse