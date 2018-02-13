News By Tag
College Hype expands with second location; acquires new Weymouth, MA facility
Second location for 30-year old firm enables company to expand its screen-printing and embroidery services
Doherty said, "We are a Dorchester company and our flagship location there on Gallivan Boulevard continues to expand, and it is also home to our retail store operation." He continued, "Increasingly, we have been serving the South Shore market in addition to our greater Boston clients. When we found that we were outgrowing our existing space, it made sense to us to look at this South Shore market."
Doherty said that College Hype has invested nearly $200,000 in additional screen-printing presses, and another $100,000 to retrofit the building that they purchased. "Weymouth is a big investment for us," he said, adding, "This allows us to significantly expand our production, and concentrate on screen printing in even bigger quantities in Weymouth, while increasing our embroidery capabilities at our Dorchester location."
He said, "In the very short time that we have been open, we have received a very warm welcome from the community. We're excited to undertake this expansion and look forward to being a part of the South Shore community."
College Hype employs 25 people between its two locations. He said that the Weymouth location has 10 staff members at present, and they are planning to increase that number in the near future. "We're hiring," he fsbdt said, adding, "Business is great and we're always on the lookout for talent for both of our locations."
One other initiative that the company is ramping up is their new http://usashamrock.com business, which is a full line of all Irish items – T-shirts, sweatshirts, promotional products, and much more. Doherty, who has been featured in Bill Brett's Book, Boston, Irish, said that Irish clothing and memorabilia is very big, particularly as St. Patrick's Day approaches.
The company plans an official ribbon-cutting a little later in the year.
About College Hype
Since 1987, College Hype Custom Screen Printing and Embroidery has provided organizations with quality, customized apparel and uniforms. Their team works with customers to design and produce apparel which promotes pride in a function or organization, and also contributes to the overall success of an event. College Hype is a full-service apparel partner, marketing through a retail store and an online catalog (www.collegehype.com). In addition to custom apparel, the company offers a large variety of apparel lines exclusive to College Hype, including The Parishes Appeal, All Roads Lead to, Irish Hype Apparel, DOT Day, OFD (Originally From Dorchester), and others.
The company uses the best in equipment and technology for production of custom screen printing and embroidery. Jack Doherty and his team work carefully and closely with community groups, media outlets, colleges and much more and have become "the" place to go for orders. In addition to a robust line of wholesale clients, College Hype has its walk-in, retail store at its Dorchester location.
For additional information on College Hype, please visit www.collegehype.com or call 888-983-3625. College Hype is located at 540 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, MA and at 54 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA.
Media Contact
Jim Farrell
PR First
***@prfirst.com
781-681-6616
