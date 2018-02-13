News By Tag
Eschools Africa Initiative And Yahsat In Conjunction With Plateau State Government To Train Vsat
A team of three persons from Yahsat headquarters situated in Abu Dhabi the UAE, will be in the country from the 25th of February to the 3rd of March to train and certify VSAT field engineers who will be engaged by eSchools Africa from time to time as field support staff for maintenance of the VSAT links in the 40 schools which have being selected in the pilot scheme.
In a statement by the Project Director for eSchools Africa Mr. Michael Aor Anderson Uyeh states that, eSchools Africa in a bid fsbdt to make the scheme fully self-reliant and localised to Plateau State in terms of service support response times, is also setting up a local support/network operations centre in Jos to run and support the VSAT links on the Yahsat enabled smart internet solutions platform. This facility is the first of its kind being set up in the country and indeed Africa to cater as a support centre for internet service delivery for only schools.
The Project Director also stated that eSchools Africa is also interested in empowering Plateau state youths with IT skills in a bid to enhance Gov. Lalong's bid to turn the state into a tech hub for the west African sub-region, hence the reason they are partnering with the State Government to train the youths across the state as field support engineers.
Al Yah Satellite Communications, Al Yahsatis a satellite communications company wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Development Company, the Abu Dhabi Government's strategic investment company. The company offers voice, data, video and internet services for broadcast, Internet and VSAT users for both private and government organisations.
