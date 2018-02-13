Cyber Security Awareness Roundtable Session held by FutureTEC, A Leading Regional Information Techno

Leading, regional information technology solutions provider, FutureTEC (Future Technology Systems Company) hosted a Cyber Security Awareness Roundtable Session on Tuesday, 13 February 2018

--- Leading, regional information technology solutions provider, FutureTEC (Future Technology Systems Company) hosted a Cyber Security Awareness Roundtable Session on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, covering a wide range of topics intended to provide awareness to the Jordanian professional community on the value and significance of proactive information security systems for businesses of all sizes. Experts from the Government, Banking, and Corporate sectors attended the session.Using a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and interactive approach, FutureTEC presented case studies of the top hacks in the region and overall security threats and challenges faced by Chief Information Security Officers today, to drive the importance of developing competencies and techniques companies and personnel need when facing such threats. With over 60% of external attacks targeting employees via social engineering, FutureTEC also presented a live demo featuring these attacks and the affect they can have on personnel, systems, and businesses."We approach organizations as Information Security Advisors aiming to keep them up-to-date and fully aware of the latest evolving threats and the Information Security best practices to protect their IT Environments and businesses"…said Feras Al-Oqlah, Founder & CEO of FutureTEC.Our objective from such activities is to help educate our clients and offer them our assistance when needed to build a proper and solid Information Security environment and be ready to respond to any sort of threats…continued Feras."With 34% of phishing attacks targeting small businesses, 25% targeting fsbdt medium businesses, and 41% targeting large businesses, the information security should be a high priority for every organization or business. Accordingly, it is essential that companies are educated on how to respond to these threats, using the right technology, at the right time, in the right way without compromising the operational aspects of the company" said Mahmoud Saad, Information Security Unit Manager at FutureTEC‎.Future Technology Systems Company - FutureTEC is a Regional Leading Information Technology Solutions Provider, delivering world-class Information Security, Information Management, and Business Solutions.Utilizing decades of accumulated staff expertise, FutureTEC provides unparalleled solutions to help clients design, manage, and secure their information-driven world more efficiently.With a corporate philosophy focused on clients, FutureTEC continues to work with strategic, multi-national technology entities to provide a range of miscellaneous IT services to small, medium, and large enterprises, delivering special value and exceeding client expectations.