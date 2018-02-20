Aperion Global Institute Earns International Accreditation

Expands the entire portfolio of institutes digital online/e-learning courses through the Accrediting Commission International Inc. Education Governing Board

-- Aperion Global Institute (AGI) proudly announces it has received accreditation from the Accrediting Commission International Educational Governing Board. ACI is an independent, organization and provides accreditation to Schools, Colleges, and Theological Seminaries. The approval will represent a significant expansion for AGI and each of its affiliate virtual campus partnerships.The international accreditation grants Aperion Global Institute the authority to instantly offer over 1000+ digital online continuing education certificates. Also as an approved international institution of higher learning, AGI will begin offering online college degrees for specific majors in partnership with over two-hundred and twenty-five other approved ACI international colleges and universities worldwide. Aperion Global Institute will begin immediately enrolling students and lifelong learners beginning today in over twenty-seven workforce development courseware categories through the following e-learning/on-line Virtual Campuses;* The Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute* The Attorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute* Aperion Digital Marketing Transformational Institute* Academic Blue Blood Institute* Veterans Social Readjustment Program & DEMO Consulting* Pro 2 CEO Business and Sports Institute* U Code WE Code Institute* Transpire Women's and Girls Leadership Institute* Aperion Global Diversity & Inclusion Institute & PCC Global"Receiving Accreditation is a significant achievement, one that recognizes outstanding performance for Aperion Global Institute and all of our partners that we have an agreement with, says Isiah Reese, Chairman of the Board. I commend the entire Aperion Global Institute family of leaders, our educational partners across the globe, students and lifelong learners because they are the ones that each and every day are committed to providing quality digital e-learning content. I am especially proud that everyone at AGI and even those we partner with believes in Erasing the Digital Educational Divide as we create lifelong learners."We are extremely pleased to have achieved this designation, Accreditation is a rigorous process, but one that we welcome as a continuous quality improvement organization such as AGI who serves the digital educational marketplace. Earning ACI's accreditation is another measure of our excellence as a premier provider of digital online-learning self-paced content and reflects our commitment to our customer partners, students, and lifelong learners, said Timothy Howell, Chief Learning Officer, Aperion Global Institute."No admission or application required for entry in non-degree programs.Classes start as low as $99.00Begin anytime and from anywhere, on your tablet, phone, laptop or fsbdt computer. Courses are available 24-hours a day, year-round through a self-paced e-learning licensed technology platform. AGI offers a flexible and accelerated online learning process for students and lifelong learners, within and outside the United States.About Aperion Global Institute Office of Continuing EducationAperion Global Institute is a customized, e-learning self-paced digital licensed educational platform. A unique digital educational model that has a direct focus on "Erasing the Digital Educational Divide and create lifelong learners. Aperion Global Institute is offering a state of the art licensed learning management system through a reliable cloud-based all-inclusive multi-language system. Aperion Global Institute is certified internationally outside of the US through the governing body of the Accredited Commission International. Through ACI, Aperion Global Institute is authorized to provide over 1500+ online self-paced courses to over two hundred educational universities and colleges outside of the U.S. With an exclusive offer for essentially delivering non-credit courses, but also offer courses for college credit through an international partnership for non-traditional students seeking a degree.Aperion Global Institute™ is in partnership with the Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute™, and the Attorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute