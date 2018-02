Quantum Split - Appears LIVE on the Next GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

New York City Rock & Soul Band - QUANTUM SPLIT - Visits Host Ginger Broderick Before Departing on Their International Tour. RSVP for Studio Audience. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Friday, February 23, 2018. Spectrum 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.

Quantum Split - New York City

End

--is a rock and soul band. They perform original songs and music, written by Berklee College of Music student, Lead Singer, and Guitarist Soleil Laurent, with her fellow band mates Adrian Read (Lead Guitarist), Ivan Hardy (Bass Guitarist), and Richard Chen (Drummer). They just got back fromperforming at the 6th Annual KigaliUp Music Festival in Rwanda, Africa this past July as well as headlining notable locations in NYC such as Irving Plaza and the Gramercy Theatre. Through creating a lane of their own, this fresh and groundbreaking band showcases musical influence that all music lovers from any genre would appreciate. Quantum Split offers listeners music that sheds light on a variety of topics that they can relate to.Without music available to download or purchase, they've toured the world and have achieved more than most bands do with major promotions and recording deals. Their single "America" was licensed on The Discovery/TLC Network, MTV Network, and NASCAR Productions. They are clearly setting a new path to success that other bands are sure to follow, all while creating their own genre of music with the sole purpose of uniting people. As mentioned, with no original music released physically or digitally, they've become experts in creating a word of mouth and media based buzz unlike any other independent rock band. This has created a strong curiosity in every person who has come across their name and that drives their audience to pack venues to experience the relentless performers that make up Quantum Split.Gain your independence!Create your own imprint! Let no one give you YOUR identity! Quantum Split brings you an exhilarating and meaningful experience.Official Website: http://quantumsplit.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QuantumSplitBandTwitter: https://twitter.com/QuantumSplitfsbdt found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652