News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sisters Host Soup Supper Fundraiser March 8
Sixth annual benefit supports hungry ministries on El Paso-Juarez border
The Joseph Bowls Supper will include a simple meal with a choice of three all-you-can-
The event supports the sisters' Casa Alexia food program on the El Paso-Juarez border. For nearly a decade, the sisters have provided fsbdt beans, rice, milk, cooking oil, and other staples on a monthly basis to families impacted by poverty and violence. This year, more than 110 families benefitted each month from the initiative. Funds will also support the work of Unison Milwaukee (formerly SET Ministry).
For more information, please contact Catherine Alexander at (414) 385-5343 or email calexander@sssf.org. More details at http://www.sssf.org.
Contact
Catherine Alexander
***@sssf.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse