Sisters Host Soup Supper Fundraiser March 8

Sixth annual benefit supports hungry ministries on El Paso-Juarez border
 
MILWAUKEE - Feb. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The School Sisters of St. Francis will host their sixth annual Joseph Bowls Supper fundraiser on Thursday, March 8, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Center Motherhouse, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. (Greenfield Ave. at 27th St.). All are invited to join the sisters for 4:00 p.m. Mass in St. Joseph Chapel prior to the supper.

The Joseph Bowls Supper will include a simple meal with a choice of three all-you-can-eat soups, breads, and desserts, and a one-of–a-kind painted bowl. The suggested minimum donation is $25, though donations in any amount are appreciated.

The event supports the sisters' Casa Alexia food program on the El Paso-Juarez border. For nearly a decade, the sisters have provided fsbdt beans, rice, milk, cooking oil, and other staples on a monthly basis to families impacted by poverty and violence. This year, more than 110 families benefitted each month from the initiative. Funds will also support the work of Unison Milwaukee (formerly SET Ministry).

For more information, please contact Catherine Alexander at (414) 385-5343 or email calexander@sssf.org. More details at http://www.sssf.org.

Catherine Alexander
***@sssf.org
Tags:Fundraiser, Hunger, Milwaukee
Industry:Religion
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
