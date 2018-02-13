 
Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Announcing President's Day Sale at Being Exotic. Hurry!!!

 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Being Exotic is happy to announce President's Day sale for all its customers. While we are still working to launch our latest Spring & Summer collection, we have launched our discount code: FIRST for 15% additional Off your entire purchase of products already on up to 50% sale. We look forward to a great sale event expiring Feb 19, 2018, at 11.59 PM post which we will let you know about our new arrivals.

Take advantage of the Up to 50% + additional 15% Off Offer on our wide range of collections for Women and Men. Products include T-Shirts, Tops, Bottoms, Leggings, Dresses, Jewelry, Accessories, Genuine Leather Handbags, Backpacks, Snapbacks, Caps, Wallets, fsbdt Pop Culture T-Shirts, Yoga Pants, Phone Cases, Tablet Cases and many Featured Collection products.

Use Code: FIRST at checkout until Feb 19, 2018, 11:59 PM

Offer Valid on your entire purchase. No Exclusions. Limited to one use per customer.

Or, Copy & Paste the below link in your browser to get the offer:

https://www.beingexotic.com/discount/FIRST


If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us at customerservice@beingexotic.com

Being Exotic
Canoga Park, CA
***@beingexotic.com
