Team Moody Sells Third Manatee Riverfront Home in One Year
Manatee Riverfront Home on North Shore of Ellenton, Florida, Sells For $1,150,000
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom property encompasses 4,642 square feet under air and features an eastern exposure with panoramic sunrise views, a marble deck with infinity pool, and wraparound dock.
"The north shore of the Manatee River offers a beautiful Florida landscape and direct river access to the Gulf of Mexico and international waters," said Richard Moody. "North of the hustle and bustle of the Sarasota traffic, the area is located within minutes of downtown Sarasota, St. Petersburg and greater Tampa Bay. With the opening fsbdt of the Fort Hamer Bridge, downtown Lakewood Ranch is just minutes away."
The Moodys are agents in the Bradenton office of RE/MAX Alliance Group, located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. They have owned their own Real Estate office in central Florida and Yvonne is a Broker Associate. Specializing in waterfront homes, they have been a part of more than $75 million in real estate sales in Florida. Either by land, water or air, they look forward to sharing what the serene north shore of the Manatee River has to offer. They can be reached at (941) 301-7193 or (941) 447-6571.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
