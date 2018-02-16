 
News By Tag
* Cyndy Carstens
* Tucson Museum of Art
* Painting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block To Feature Scottsdale Artist Cyndy Carstens in March

 
 
"Serenity" by Cyndy Carstens
"Serenity" by Cyndy Carstens
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cyndy Carstens
Tucson Museum of Art
Painting

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Tucson - Arizona - US

Subject:
Events

TUCSON, Ariz. - Feb. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Scottsdale based artist Cyndy Carstens will be the featured artist of the month at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block (TMA) during the month of March. Carstens' work will be showcased in the Museum Store and available for purchase from March 1-31, 2018. The Museum Store at TMA will host an Opening Reception on Thursday, March 1st from 5pm to 8pm. A special second reception will also be hosted on Friday, March 2nd from 5pm to 8pm during the Howard Post VIP/Member event with an opportunity to meet artist Cyndy Carstens.

Carstens will be exhibiting a selection of her latest oil paintings, which are perceptive, lyrical, and contemporary, yet emotionally recognizable and thought provoking. She creates amazing oil paintings exploring expansive spaces, moments of stillness and faith while reinventing portrayals of the southwestern landscape. Employing a broad spectrum of colors while blending realism and abstraction, resulting in beautiful and meditative artworks. Her paintings "bring one to focus and reflect on an awareness of ethereal atmospheres and intimate details of nature", states Carstens. Her work continues to focus on the ever-changing weather patterns of the Southwest with interpretations of the skies balanced by organic forms and landscape.

Carstens has exhibited her work extensively across the country and her work is represented at UGallery, of San Francisco, CA, as well as her own gallery. Recently her work was included in the prestigious National Weather Center Biennial – 2017 and she received the Artist Award of Distinction at the Richeson: Landscape 2016 Exhibition; Artist of the Year, Sonoran Arts League; Arizona Artists Guild Best of Show Award; Chairman's Award, Peoria Arts Council Annual Juried Exhibition; and Artist of Distinction Award, Manhattan Arts International. Collected by private and corporate patrons across the U.S. and 8 countries, Carstens' work has gleaned numerous awards, as well as being a guest on many television/radio news programs throughout her career. She has studied the arts at 4 universities including Arizona State University, 3 artist schools and purposes to be an eternal student. Carstens also shares her knowledge through teaching workshops and offering private art lessons, please inquire for more information.

TMA will also host "SECOND fsbdt SUNDAZE" on Sunday, March 11th from 10:00am to 5:00pm highlighting a western-themed day with story time, activities, and a performances inspired by the exhibition, The West Observed: The Art of Howard Post, as well as a special Q&A session with March's featured artist Cyndy Carstens. For more information about this event visit: https://tucsonmuseumofart.org/event/second-sundaze-family.... The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is located at 140 North Main Avenue, Tucson 85701. For more information about this exhibition or the museum visit: https://tucsonmuseumofart.org/event/museum-store-march-fe....

Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is owned and operated by Carstens, located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 7077 E. Main Street Suite #5. The gallery and studio are open daily (Closed on Wednesdays and Sundays). For more information about Cyndy Carstens visit http://www.cyndycarstens.com. For all media inquiries or a private appointment please contact Artist and Owner, Cyndy Carstens by phone at (480) 946-3217 or by email at cyndy@cyndycarstens.com.

Contact
Cyndy Carstens
***@cyndycarstens.com
End
Source:Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery
Email:***@cyndycarstens.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyndy Carstens, Tucson Museum of Art, Painting
Industry:Arts
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2018
Nicole Royse PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share