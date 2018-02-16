News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block To Feature Scottsdale Artist Cyndy Carstens in March
Carstens will be exhibiting a selection of her latest oil paintings, which are perceptive, lyrical, and contemporary, yet emotionally recognizable and thought provoking. She creates amazing oil paintings exploring expansive spaces, moments of stillness and faith while reinventing portrayals of the southwestern landscape. Employing a broad spectrum of colors while blending realism and abstraction, resulting in beautiful and meditative artworks. Her paintings "bring one to focus and reflect on an awareness of ethereal atmospheres and intimate details of nature", states Carstens. Her work continues to focus on the ever-changing weather patterns of the Southwest with interpretations of the skies balanced by organic forms and landscape.
Carstens has exhibited her work extensively across the country and her work is represented at UGallery, of San Francisco, CA, as well as her own gallery. Recently her work was included in the prestigious National Weather Center Biennial – 2017 and she received the Artist Award of Distinction at the Richeson: Landscape 2016 Exhibition; Artist of the Year, Sonoran Arts League; Arizona Artists Guild Best of Show Award; Chairman's Award, Peoria Arts Council Annual Juried Exhibition; and Artist of Distinction Award, Manhattan Arts International. Collected by private and corporate patrons across the U.S. and 8 countries, Carstens' work has gleaned numerous awards, as well as being a guest on many television/radio news programs throughout her career. She has studied the arts at 4 universities including Arizona State University, 3 artist schools and purposes to be an eternal student. Carstens also shares her knowledge through teaching workshops and offering private art lessons, please inquire for more information.
TMA will also host "SECOND fsbdt SUNDAZE" on Sunday, March 11th from 10:00am to 5:00pm highlighting a western-themed day with story time, activities, and a performances inspired by the exhibition, The West Observed: The Art of Howard Post, as well as a special Q&A session with March's featured artist Cyndy Carstens. For more information about this event visit: https://tucsonmuseumofart.org/
Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is owned and operated by Carstens, located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 7077 E. Main Street Suite #5. The gallery and studio are open daily (Closed on Wednesdays and Sundays). For more information about Cyndy Carstens visit http://www.cyndycarstens.com. For all media inquiries or a private appointment please contact Artist and Owner, Cyndy Carstens by phone at (480) 946-3217 or by email at cyndy@cyndycarstens.com.
Contact
Cyndy Carstens
***@cyndycarstens.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2018