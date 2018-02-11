News By Tag
90 Minutes of Solutions on NBA ALL STAR WEEKEND in LA
To Be Hosted During NBA All Star 2018 in L.A.
Larry King to Headline Panel of Sports, Entertainment, and Media Leaders
LOS ANGELES (Feb. 15, 2018) – As the 2018 NBA All Star Game takes over the Los Angeles sports conversation this weekend, a collaboration of sports figures, entertainers and media industry leaders will discuss positive social change on Saturday, Feb. 17 in Los Angeles at an invitation-only panel discussion 90 Minutes of Solutions™ hosted by Seanne N. Murray Enterprises.
90 Minutes of Solutions is a forum to engage in conversation and problem solving with thought leaders from the world of professional sports, entertainment and entrepreneurship.
The event will be held at Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills at 9250 Beverly Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.
Following a red-carpet preview at 6:15 p.m., the special panel discussion will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Panelists will be the event's keynote personality, television and radio host Larry King, Theo Ratliff- former NBA player and author of the popular children's anti-bullying book Theo The Hero, Cal Fussman of Esquire Magazine, actress and President of Together1Heart AnnaLynne McCord and Lauren Gillian, Director of Social Responsibility / Community Relations, Gerflor USA.
"Professional basketball players have a long tradition of addressing important social issues and being in front of the headlines," said Seanne N. Murray, Esq. "90 Minutes of Solutions was fsbdt coordinated to coincide with NBA All Star 2018 as a forum to focus the desire to become involved and find ways to resolve the key issues of our day through an honest search for solutions.
Supporters of 90 Minutes of Solutions include Connor Sports (http://www.connorsports.com/
ABOUT SEANNE N. MURRAY ENTERPRISES
Seanne N. Murray Enterprises (SNME) was established to change the world through media, events and social enterprise. SNME curates content, products and events to inspire, motivate and declare the richness of humanity. www.seannmurrayenterprises.com
