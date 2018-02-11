 
News By Tag
* Tag
* Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


90 Minutes of Solutions on NBA ALL STAR WEEKEND in LA

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tag
* Sports

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- 90 Minutes of Solutions™ Social Issues Discussion

To Be Hosted During NBA All Star 2018 in L.A.

Larry King to Headline Panel of Sports, Entertainment, and Media Leaders

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 15, 2018) – As the 2018 NBA All Star Game takes over the Los Angeles sports conversation this weekend, a collaboration of sports figures, entertainers and media industry leaders will discuss positive social change on Saturday, Feb. 17 in Los Angeles at an invitation-only panel discussion 90 Minutes of Solutions™ hosted by Seanne N. Murray Enterprises.

90 Minutes of Solutions is a forum to engage in conversation and problem solving with thought leaders from the world of professional sports, entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The event will be held at Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills at 9250 Beverly Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

Following a red-carpet preview at 6:15 p.m., the special panel discussion will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Panelists will be the event's keynote personality, television and radio host Larry King, Theo Ratliff- former NBA player and author of the popular children's anti-bullying book Theo The Hero, Cal Fussman of Esquire Magazine, actress and President of Together1Heart AnnaLynne McCord and Lauren Gillian, Director of Social Responsibility / Community Relations, Gerflor USA.

"Professional basketball players have a long tradition of addressing important social issues and being in front of the headlines," said Seanne N. Murray, Esq. "90 Minutes of Solutions was fsbdt coordinated to coincide with NBA All Star 2018 as a forum to focus the desire to become involved and find ways to resolve the key issues of our day through an honest search for solutions.

Supporters of 90 Minutes of Solutions include Connor Sports (http://www.connorsports.com/), BTL SVC (http://www.btlsvc.com/), Chamont Bakery (http://chaumontbakery.com/), Hint Water (https://www.drinkhint.com/), Jeffery Evans, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills (https://www.bhbenz.com/), Opulence & Plentitude (https://www.drinkhint.com/), The Theo Ratliff Foundation (http://www.theoratlifffoundation.org/), Together1Heart (http://www.together1heart.org/), Royal One Entertainment (http://royal1entertainment.com/), and Women Masters International (https://www.womenmasters.com/).

ABOUT SEANNE N. MURRAY ENTERPRISES

Seanne N. Murray Enterprises (SNME) was established to change the world through media, events and social enterprise. SNME curates content, products and events to inspire, motivate and declare the richness of humanity. www.seannmurrayenterprises.com

#  #  #

Contact
Kurt Kosmowski
***@thekosmowskigroup.com
End
Source:Seanne N. Murray Enterprises
Email:***@thekosmowskigroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Tag, Sports
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share