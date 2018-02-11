News By Tag
Idaho Materials And Construction Wins National Award For Quality In Asphalt Paving
IMC (Idaho Materials and Construction) won a Quality in Construction Award for asphalt pavement from NAPA (National Asphalt Pavement Association) for their work on 1-84 in Canyon County.
"We were honored to receive this award," Eric St. Pierre, Idaho Materials and Construction General Manager said. "It was an ultimate team approach between our employees, subcontractors and the state of Idaho. The fast track nature of this project helped to show the strength of our teams, as well as their ability to go above and beyond. All of the work was performed with zero incidents, even with the compressed schedule. I am extremely proud of our team and what they can accomplish."
IMC successfully worked with ITD (Idaho Transportation Department) to minimize the effect on commuters while completing an eight-mile mill and overlay project to repair roads that had been damaged due to a harsh winter. Three paving crews and two plants kept the project moving all weekend over four consecutive weekends.
"The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public," 2017 NAPA Chairman Dan Gallagher said in a press release. "All contractors' projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment. Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Idaho Materials & Construction has met or exceeded these rigorous standards."
Since 1972, Idaho Materials & Construction has worked to be The Preferred Source of quality rock products, asphalt, paving, and construction services throughout Southwestern Idaho. The company employs over 350people from its locations in Nampa and Jerome, Idaho. From fsbdt the roads you drive on to the parks you play in, you can count on the team at Idaho Sand & Gravel to deliver quality products and projects in a safe, timely, and efficient manner. Idaho Materials & Construction is part of the federation of Staker Parson Companies, which includes Burdick Materials, Hales Sand & Gravel, Jack B. Parson Companies, Nielson Construction & Materials, Reynolds Excavation, Demolition & Utilities and Western Rock Products. For more information, visit www.idahomaterials.com.
