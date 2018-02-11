 
News By Tag
* Award
* Quality In Construction
* Idaho Materials & Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nampa
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Idaho Materials And Construction Wins National Award For Quality In Asphalt Paving

IMC (Idaho Materials and Construction) won a Quality in Construction Award for asphalt pavement from NAPA (National Asphalt Pavement Association) for their work on 1-84 in Canyon County.
 
 
interstate 84 paving northside nampa to 10th st ca
interstate 84 paving northside nampa to 10th st ca
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Award
Quality In Construction
Idaho Materials & Construction

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Nampa - Idaho - US

Subject:
Awards

NAMPA, Idaho - Feb. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- IMC (Idaho Materials and Construction) won a Quality in Construction Award for asphalt pavement from NAPA (National Asphalt Pavement Association) for their work on 1-84 in Canyon County.

"We were honored to receive this award," Eric St. Pierre, Idaho Materials and Construction General Manager said. "It was an ultimate team approach between our employees, subcontractors and the state of Idaho. The fast track nature of this project helped to show the strength of our teams, as well as their ability to go above and beyond. All of the work was performed with zero incidents, even with the compressed schedule. I am extremely proud of our team and what they can accomplish."

IMC successfully worked with ITD (Idaho Transportation Department) to minimize the effect on commuters while completing an eight-mile mill and overlay project to repair roads that had been damaged due to a harsh winter. Three paving crews and two plants kept the project moving all weekend over four consecutive weekends.

"The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public," 2017 NAPA Chairman Dan Gallagher said in a press release. "All contractors' projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment. Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Idaho Materials & Construction has met or exceeded these rigorous standards."

# # #

Since 1972, Idaho Materials & Construction has worked to be The Preferred Source of quality rock products, asphalt, paving, and construction services throughout Southwestern Idaho.  The company employs over 350people from its locations in Nampa and Jerome, Idaho.  From fsbdt the roads you drive on to the parks you play in, you can count on the team at Idaho Sand & Gravel to deliver quality products and projects in a safe, timely, and efficient manner.  Idaho Materials & Construction is part of the federation of Staker Parson Companies, which includes Burdick Materials, Hales Sand & Gravel, Jack B. Parson Companies, Nielson Construction & Materials, Reynolds Excavation, Demolition & Utilities and Western Rock Products. For more information, visit www.idahomaterials.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Cami Dellamore at 801-409-2493 or email at Cami.Dellamore@StakerParson.com.

Contact
Cami Dellamore
***@oldcastlematerials.com
End
Source:Idaho Materials and Construction
Email:***@oldcastlematerials.com Email Verified
Tags:Award, Quality In Construction, Idaho Materials & Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Nampa - Idaho - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Staker Parson Companies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share