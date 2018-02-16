News By Tag
Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc. Announces Kevin Pierce as new Director of Development
Kevin joined the GP2C Board of Directors in June of 2017. Kevin shares, "Serving on the GP2C Board of Directors has given me valuable insights into the possibilities for expanding support to the community we serve across all of our mission objectives. Our family experience with our granddaughter Blakely's diagnosis, and how GP2C was there to walk the journey with us, was amazing. The knowledge, support, education and guidance the team provided has been integral to Blakely's development, and where we are as a family fighting this terrible condition. The worldwide Rett community needs the critical support and educational resources that GP2C brings to the table, together with the focused, leading-edge research efforts we support with our tireless and dedicated RSRT partners."
"In June of 2014, our granddaughter Blakely was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome. We saw GP2C empowering families worldwide with the tools needed for our daughters and granddaughters to be successful. Girl Power 2 Cure helped us focus on all that Blakely can (and will) be. We, and our entire "Team Blake" family, are fully committed to the GP2C mission and are driven by the strength and determination of Blakely and others who battle daily to overcome the challenges inherent to this condition."
Kevin's role will focus primarily on the implementation of strategic approaches to fundraising and donor cultivation. While his focus will be on donor relations, Kevin will also collaborate across the full GP2C business fsbdt environment (including Family Support and Rett University) to ensure efficient business operations and mission success in our three primary objectives – Family Support, Rett University and Research Funding. His perspectives from a broad and diverse career in industry will prove valuable in these endeavors.
Pam Maxwell, GP2C Board Chair shares, "We are thrilled to have Kevin officially join the GP2C Team in this new role and are focused on creating impact in the Rett Syndrome community, now more than ever. Our growth over the last several years has been global, and Kevin's professional background will help us uncover opportunities to do more for our Rett Syndrome community; it's a great fit!"
Kevin continues, "Our family is quick to spread awareness of the incredible hope we have for Blakely's future. Blakely (and her sisters Andi Mac and Emmy Jo) inspire us, and the nationwide Team Blake community, to do more … more for our kids and the many thousands of families affected by Rett Syndrome. Working together and building a relentless, unwavering team will accomplish exactly that - MORE!"
Please join us in welcoming Kevin to the Girl Power 2 Cure Team! Feel free to reach to him by email or phone at kevin@gp2c.org or 256.468.1787.
About Girl Power 2 Cure
Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to family support, education and awareness as well as funding research for treatments and a cure for Rett Syndrome, a devastating neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects girls.
We are committed to making Rett Syndrome the first reversible neurological disorder. We support families and volunteers in the planning and implementation of events that raise awareness and funds for Rett Syndrome research, as well as support Rett families via our sister sites Rettgirl.org and Rett University with resources, guidance, education and awareness tools. Our inspiration is our flower: always in bloom with hope and positive energy, ready to grow anywhere there is someone ready to join in our mission. For more information, visit us at https://girlpower2cure.org.
About Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females. Every 90 minutes another little girl is born "normal," only to be robbed of her ability to speak, walk, crawl, and use her hands between the ages of 1 and 3. Complications include seizures, digestive issues, loss of speech and movement and scoliosis.
Rett Syndrome is caused by a single spontaneous gene mutation that any baby girl has an equal chance of acquiring. It is considered one of the most physically disabling disorders and is as prevalent as Cystic Fibrosis, ALS and Huntington's Disease. There is no treatment, but in 2007 researchers proved in the lab that Rett Syndrome can be reversed, giving it the potential to be the first curable neurological disorder and playing a key role in understanding other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Schizophrenia and Parkinson's.
Media Contact
***@gp2c.org
904.277.2628
