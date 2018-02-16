News By Tag
EIA Partners with the Alzheimer's Association
The mission of the Alzheimer's Association is to eliminate Alzheimer's Disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
• In the United States, someone develops Alzheimer's every 66 seconds
• More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease
• It's the only cause of death in the top 10 in America that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed
• Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States
To find out more, log on to http://ellisinsure.com/
