 
News By Tag
* Home Insurance San Antonio
* Insurance San Antonio
* Auto Ins San Antonio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


EIA Partners with the Alzheimer's Association

 
 
Ellis-Insure-logo
Ellis-Insure-logo
SAN ANTONIO - Feb. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- EIA is committed to inspiring education and awareness about Alzheimer's prevention through a partnership with the Alzheimer's Association of San Antonio.

The mission of the Alzheimer's Association is to eliminate Alzheimer's Disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

• In the United States, someone develops Alzheimer's every 66 seconds
• More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease
• It's the only cause of death in the top 10 in America that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed
• Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States

To find out more, fsbdt search #ENDALZ log on to http://ellisinsure.com/eia-alzheimers-association/

Ellis Insurance Agency

15335 San Pedro

San Antonio, TX 78232

Phone: 210-979-9000

Website: https://www.ellisinsure.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EllisInsure/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ellisinsurance/

Contact
Ellis Insurance Agency
***@ellisinsure.com
End
Source:Ellis Insurance Agency
Email:***@ellisinsure.com
Tags:Home Insurance San Antonio, Insurance San Antonio, Auto Ins San Antonio
Industry:Event
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2018
Advent Digital PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share