 
News By Tag
* STACEYHETHERINGTON
* MARTINCOUNTYCOMMISSION
* Republican Candidate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Stuart
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Stacey Hetherington Files for Martin County Commission

 
 
Stacey Hetherington, Martin County Candidate
Stacey Hetherington, Martin County Candidate
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* STACEYHETHERINGTON
* MARTINCOUNTYCOMMISSION
* Republican Candidate

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Stuart - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

STUART, Fla. - Feb. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- State Committeewoman Stacey Hetherington filed on February 9 to run for Martin County Commission, District Two.

A third-generation Martin County native, Hetherington is a Realtor®, a licensed property and casualty insurance agent, and a mother of two sons.  She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism and public relations and has been active in Martin County for the past 20 years.

"I'm running because I am deeply passionate about my hometown.  I've dedicated countless hours and resources to protecting Martin County's environment and strengthening our economic viability.  I want to make sure that my sons, and all our children and grandchildren, have the opportunity for a strong future in our unique and beautiful county," said Hetherington.

Hetherington's county roots are what inspire her to run for county commission along with her desire to have a proactive, long range plan to protect our quality of life.  As commissioner she will advocate for our state and federal partners to fund water projects to restore our river and end the devastating discharges.  The Brightline train poses severe safety and economic impacts on Martin County. Stacey supports the efforts of our county to challenge its extension fsbdt through the middle of our town.  As an appointed member of the Coastal Working Group, one of Hetherington's priorities is to ensure that the sand off Martin County's coast is not dredged and used to restore beaches of counties to our south.

"Over the past four years, I have watched as the current District Two commissioner raised our taxes, massively overspent our budget on lawsuits, and violated our open government laws. I am running because we need to bring the focus of our commission back into balance. We need to protect our environment and our economy.  We need to invest in public safety, not legal bills.  I believe in fair, balanced, evidence-based and transparent decision-making.  I will fight every day for an even better quality of life for all Martin County's citizens," Hetherington said.

For more information about the campaign, visit https://www.facebook.com/votehetherington/.

Contact
BB Jones Communications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Hetherington for Martin
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:STACEYHETHERINGTON, MARTINCOUNTYCOMMISSION, Republican Candidate
Industry:Government
Location:Stuart - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BB Jones Communications, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share