Stacey Hetherington Files for Martin County Commission
A third-generation Martin County native, Hetherington is a Realtor®, a licensed property and casualty insurance agent, and a mother of two sons. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism and public relations and has been active in Martin County for the past 20 years.
"I'm running because I am deeply passionate about my hometown. I've dedicated countless hours and resources to protecting Martin County's environment and strengthening our economic viability. I want to make sure that my sons, and all our children and grandchildren, have the opportunity for a strong future in our unique and beautiful county," said Hetherington.
Hetherington's county roots are what inspire her to run for county commission along with her desire to have a proactive, long range plan to protect our quality of life. As commissioner she will advocate for our state and federal partners to fund water projects to restore our river and end the devastating discharges. The Brightline train poses severe safety and economic impacts on Martin County. Stacey supports the efforts of our county to challenge its extension fsbdt through the middle of our town. As an appointed member of the Coastal Working Group, one of Hetherington's priorities is to ensure that the sand off Martin County's coast is not dredged and used to restore beaches of counties to our south.
"Over the past four years, I have watched as the current District Two commissioner raised our taxes, massively overspent our budget on lawsuits, and violated our open government laws. I am running because we need to bring the focus of our commission back into balance. We need to protect our environment and our economy. We need to invest in public safety, not legal bills. I believe in fair, balanced, evidence-based and transparent decision-making. I will fight every day for an even better quality of life for all Martin County's citizens," Hetherington said.
