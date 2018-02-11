News By Tag
Korean Air is the leading US-connecting airline for digital capability, says latest Sitemorse INDDEX
Korean Air has been named a leader in its industry for digital capability after it took top place in a list of US-connecting airlines in the latest Sitemorse INDEX quarterly report.
The Sitemorse INDEX comprehensively ranks sites based on the experience that they deliver, with the aim of driving accountability across organisations. Sites are scored based onoptimisation, experience and compliance, looking at factors such as loading speed, code quality and accessibility.
Korean Air came in first place with a score of 5.49 out of 10, representing a good standard of optimisation for functionality and email, and came close to the top of the list for performance and brand as well as improving its score by 0.18 points. Royal Jordanian was the most improved airline in the field, increasing its score by 0.61 points to 2.95 and climbing 19 places.
Issues discovered on low performing sites included broken links, missing images, faulty email addresses and webpages that came without titles and descriptions. Many companies are unaware of the issues that are discovered and many more struggle with the substantial challenge of manually monitoring and implementing repairs. Companies that score highly, however, generally have strong leadership and a firm understanding of corporate responsibility.
Lawrence Shaw, CEO of Sitemorse, said, "Mistakes can be extremely costly and it is essential that all, especially those investing significant time and dollars in their online presence, have a benchmark to measure against – and the Sitemorse INDEX provides that, monitoring experience, optimisation and compliance. More than that, US-connecting airlines are legally required to meet accessibility standards, so independent validation is essential. However, manual monitoring and governance is simply impossible. Instead, the solution lies with automated digital governance monitoring. Sitemorse doesn't just provide reporting, but delivers actionable insights, allowing digital teams to make major changes fast."
The results of the INDEX were based on a total of over 115m tests on public pages carried out in January 2018. Every page on every site surveyed was subjected to over 1,600 unique tests, checks and measures each.
Other sectors surveyed include local government, higher education, police forces, US airlines and consumer finance.
The Sitemorse INDEX report is carried out by Sitemorse, which helps clients to continuously and automatically monitor for issues relating to optimisation, experience and compliance (including SEO and accessibility)
About the Sitemorse INDEX
Since 2002, the Sitemorse INDEX has provided an independent industry standard for benchmarking digital governance. Sites are reviewed and scored based on some 1,600 tests, checks and measures per page, identifying actions that improve optimisation, experience and compliance. Since its inception, it has been the fundamental measure of digital capability for organisations that strive for online excellence.
Scoring highly typically reflects those that have strong digital leadership and understand the importance of providing the best visitor experience possible – and it reflects positively on the entire organisation's operations and branding.
The latest results follow over 115m tests on public pages carried out in January 2018. These results provide extensive insights into the experience that these sites deliver and offer vital information on how they can better meet audience expectations – points that are crucial, but impractical to capture manually. Indeed, organisations are all too often unaware of what might be simple actions fsbdt that they could take that would offer immediate improvements to their delivery.
About Sitemorse
Sitemorse first introduced Digital Governance automation in 2001. Still privately owned, the company pioneered the field and continues to provide clients with new tools and capabilities every year. Our new Digital Experience Manager brings data science to governance analytics, advancing capabilities for the full content management cycle; simplifying the monitoring of quality, content consistency and compliance from within Content Management Systems; and providing continual monitoring thereafter.
We help digital managers to build strong processes and accountability, to minimise risks and to achieve the highest standards of content quality, with hierarchical reporting keeping an eye on corporate responsibility. With Sitemorse, there is no need for the substantial infrastructure, support and accordant costs that are required for manual quality and compliance checks. Ultimately, Sitemorse delivers confidence and drives efficiency to optimise branding online.
For more information, please visit: www.sitemorse.com
