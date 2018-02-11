News By Tag
Lloyd's Maritime Academy launches new HAZOPS course for 2018
Programme developed with industry experts to give a cross-industry approach to implementation of process safety
Due to industry demand, Lloyd's Maritime Academy have developed a 16 week distance learning course for process safety management teams. This new course, the Certificate in HAZOPS, will commence on 20 March this year for its inaugural intake.
Students will be joined by industry expert tutor, Tushar Poddar, whose 30 year career includes roles at Shell, BW Offshore, McDermott, Samsung Heavy Industries, Occidental, and many more. He will be on hand to answer questions about the course materials and guide students through the eight modules that have been developed to improve safety, minimise disruption and prevent accidents that can be costly in more ways than one.
HAZOP exercises have existed since the 1960s however best practice can vary within different industries, or even fsbdt from company to company within the same sector. To maximise the effectiveness of HAZOP studies, further training should be considered to ensure that all members of the HAZOP team have a clear modus operandis.
Modules covered include:
- Fundamentals of HAZOP Programmes
- HAZOP Conducting Methodology
- Application of HAZOP in Various Industries
- Developing Scenarios for HAZOP Study
- Application to Procedure-Based Operations
- Anatomy of a Process Safety Incident
- HAZOP for Risk Reduction
- Updating and Revalidating HAZOP Studies
The course is assessed by multiple choice tests at the completion of each module so that students can check their own understanding of the material covered and ask their tutor any questions they may have. Each module takes two weeks to complete and only requires around 3 hours of study time per week, meaning that it can be completed around a full time career.
Lloyd's Maritime Academy is the world's largest provider of professional development courses and academic education qualifications for the maritime industry. More information on the course can be found online at http://www.lloydsmaritimeacademy.com/
Contact
Nia Fraser, Education Consultant
Lloyd's Maritime Academy
nia.fraser@knect365.com
