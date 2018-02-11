News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Founder Of Award-winning Production Company Wander Announces New Project, Board Appointment
Wander, under contract to ZERO TO THREE and the American Academy of Pediatrics, has created two short films focusing on Zika prevention for expectant women and families. The films are now live at the AAP website, healthychildren.org. To engage the viewer, Wander balanced playful animation with impactful messaging about the harm Zika can do. The first 30-second film, inspired by retro travel ads, is about avoiding travel during pregnancy to Zika-prone destinations, while the second shows a pregnant woman having a heart-to-heart talk with her physician.
HealthyChildren.org/
Says Weber, "It was a pleasure to work with ZTT again. Unlike many of our live action collaborations, this animated campaign allowed us to explore a look that was fsbdt both eye-catching and appealing to a broad audience."
Additionally, Weber accepted an invitation to the advisory board of Earth Protect TV. EPTV is an on-demand TV channel exclusively dedicated to environmental issues and sustainability solutions. It enables people to watch, learn, and make donations to protect what they love including their children, families, communities and future generations.
"EPTV will fill a much needed void for those specifically looking to view environmental themed films. For me, it is a privilege to help shape what I hope will become a platform for filmmakers, myself included, to distribute important films," add Weber.
More information about Wander can be found at wanderfilms.com.
Contact
Deborah Brosseau
***@spinnerpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse