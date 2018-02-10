 
Consulting Magazine Names Avelead a Small Jewel for 2018

 
 
2018 7 Small Jewells
ATLANTA - Feb. 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Consulting Magazine announced their 2018 Seven Small Jewels list with the selection of Avelead, a leading provider of healthcare information technology services.

Every February Consulting Magazine puts the smaller firms that are shaking up the industry under the microscope.  These firms are excelling and outperforming their industries in many ways but most noticeably in revenue growth.  Avelead was selected as one of the 2018 Seven Small Jewels out of hundreds of submissions. "We are very pleased and honored by this selection and believe it represents an acknowledgement of our growth since the founding of our firm in 2014," reported John Goforth, Avelead's Managing Director. "The selection was based on growth, both in revenue and in the number of associates that are a part of the Avelead team."

Consulting Magazine has a broad readership across ALL types of consulting and every February invites consulting firms with fewer than 250 billable consultants to apply for the award, which was announced on February 9, 2018.

Looking ahead, Goforth said he is looking forward to doubling the size of the firm, from the current headcount of 30 to over 60 in the next 12 months. "The growth, which in the past has been organic, is being boosted by the addition of an Executive Director of Sales. While we have been expanding consistently over the past few years, this promises to be a "break-out" year for Avelead."

About Avelead Consulting

Avelead fsbdt Consulting helps hospitals and health systems optimize their clinical, financial, and operational performance through strategic consulting services including implementation, technology, and revenue cycle services. By utilizing a well-blended mixture of strong leadership, solid methodologies, and innovative technology, Avelead delivers reliable results for their clients.  Since its inception, Avelead has consulted with more than 60 hospitals and health systems nationally.  For more information, visit www.avelead.com and connect with Avelead on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACTS:

Media Relations, (844) 283-5323, media@avelead.com

John Goforth,

Managing Director

Avelead

678-709-6655

