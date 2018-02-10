 
News By Tag
* Roofing Denver
* Roofing Company Denver
* Best Roofing Denver
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Cenco Building Services welcomes Jesse Clay as Vice President, Sales

 
 
Jesse Clay. Cenco Building Services
Jesse Clay. Cenco Building Services
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Roofing Denver
* Roofing Company Denver
* Best Roofing Denver

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Executives

DENVER - Feb. 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Cenco Building Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Clay as the new Vice President of Sales.  Jesse is a commercial and residential roofing contractor and independent consultant with over 20 years' experience in the industry.

After serving in the Navy with the US Navy SEAL team, Jesse started his next career of roofing installer "as an interim job."  This beginning led to the evaluation and management of construction for thousands of post-loss disaster projects.  Along the way, Jesse has led multiple Sales teams to succeed inside the industry.  Jesse will now provide leadership over the entire Cenco Sales organization.

Matthew Dirr, General Manager of Cenco, is excited about the addition of Jesse in this new role.  "We are very pleased to have Jesse's leadership and experience on our team.  His commercial and residential roofing background and his strong management skills rounds out our Sales capabilities and enables us to provide an even more seamless and fsbdt professional customer experience.  This background will enable Jesse to guide Cenco Building Services to the next level of excellence."

"I am looking forward to making an immediate impact with Cenco Building Services as the new Vice President of Sales," says Jesse. "There are a lot of contractors out there, and all that "noise" can confuse customers.  But there are very few who integrate quality workmanship with a quality customer experience.  Cenco has built a quality roofing and restoration business in the Denver market based upon providing excellent value to customers as well as valuing their employees."


About Cenco Building Services

Cenco Building Services (http://www.cencobuildingservices.com) is a full-service residential and commercial general contractor, focused on the roofing and restoration needs of clients in the Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs markets.

Media Contact
Cenco Building Services
***@cencobuildingservices.com
(720) 583-1690
End
Source:
Email:***@cencobuildingservices.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cenco Building Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share