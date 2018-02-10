News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cenco Building Services welcomes Jesse Clay as Vice President, Sales
After serving in the Navy with the US Navy SEAL team, Jesse started his next career of roofing installer "as an interim job." This beginning led to the evaluation and management of construction for thousands of post-loss disaster projects. Along the way, Jesse has led multiple Sales teams to succeed inside the industry. Jesse will now provide leadership over the entire Cenco Sales organization.
Matthew Dirr, General Manager of Cenco, is excited about the addition of Jesse in this new role. "We are very pleased to have Jesse's leadership and experience on our team. His commercial and residential roofing background and his strong management skills rounds out our Sales capabilities and enables us to provide an even more seamless and fsbdt professional customer experience. This background will enable Jesse to guide Cenco Building Services to the next level of excellence."
"I am looking forward to making an immediate impact with Cenco Building Services as the new Vice President of Sales," says Jesse. "There are a lot of contractors out there, and all that "noise" can confuse customers. But there are very few who integrate quality workmanship with a quality customer experience. Cenco has built a quality roofing and restoration business in the Denver market based upon providing excellent value to customers as well as valuing their employees."
About Cenco Building Services
Cenco Building Services (http://www.cencobuildingservices.com) is a full-service residential and commercial general contractor, focused on the roofing and restoration needs of clients in the Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs markets.
Media Contact
Cenco Building Services
***@cencobuildingservices.com
(720) 583-1690
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse