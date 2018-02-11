Peter and Denise Allen, the creators and founding owners of Furever Pet Furniture, a unique company that focuses on high end furniture for pets, announced today that the firm has been sold to a New York organization.

-- Peter and Denise Allen, the creators and founding owners of Furever Pet Furniture, a unique company that focuses on high end furniture for pets, announced today that the firm has been sold to a New York organization."We are now working on business opportunities that will bring safety and security technology to the trucking industry. Our project has a potential of saving billions of dollars a year," the Allens explained. They said they could not go into specifics about their new business venture as they were actively in talks with a number of investors and pursuing additional ones."We know there is huge potential for our new trucking industry products so we decided to focus on that market and sell our pet furniture company after many years of success," the Allens fsbdt explained.Furever Pet Furniture was the original developer of odor free high-end cat box furniture. The firm also has expanded its product lines to dog furniture.The Allen's said they enjoyed their time manufacturing cabinets and dealing directly with great customers but after coming up with their new ideas for the trucking industry they felt it was the right time for the sale so they could concentrate their efforts on their new Tech business.-30-Dick Baumbach321-544-3440