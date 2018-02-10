News By Tag
Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant to Open Wine Bar This Spring
"We have selected wines from all over the world: South Africa, California, Italy, France, and even local Virginia wines. Guests will be able to find their perfect wine at any price point to enjoy with dinner or take home to enjoy later," said Deborah Goglia, Sommelier, and Food & Beverage Director. "I'm excited for guests to try one of our six wines on tap. The flavor, temperature, and aeration of the wine is perfect every single pour."
Deborah has constructed a varied and interesting wine list featuring a selection of old and new world wines. Deborah herself has visited with every supplier to taste and hand-select each wine the Sheridan offers.
Wine on tap is something brand new to the Shenandoah Valley. In fact, the Sheridan's wine on tap bar is the first in the Valley, and one of the few in the East Coast. They will be offering privately led wine tastings, pairings, and the option to purchase your wine to take home and enjoy.
The twelve room boutique inn and local favorite restaurant underwent extensive renovations to bring the 130 year old building to the twenty-first century. As part of this reopening in February 2017, long time owners Ugo and Gina Benincasa passed the baton to Taylor Hospitality - an Up to Par Management company and announced fsbdt their retirement after 40 years with their various businesses in Lexington.
You can find more information about business hours, menus, reservations, and history on their website: http://sheridanliveryinn.com
About Taylor Hospitality
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com
