Uberlytics and PSA Announce Partnership to Deliver Enhanced APM Solutions for Utilities
Uberlytics and PSA will introduce their joint APM solutions to Oracle Utilities Work & Asset Management (WAM) users at the upcoming Oracle Utilities User Group Conference in New Orleans, February 25 to March 1, 2018.
InField Mobile Crew™ is designed to streamline the business process tasks typically aligned with utility field crews, while leveraging the native features of smart devices widely used and already embraced by your employees like "talk to type", GPS, photos/video, scanning email and texting. Natively designed to work with all types of iOS, Android and Windows devices, InField Mobile allows you to take advantage of your existing mobile device investment while also supporting 'Bring Your Own Device' (BYOD) initiatives. InField Mobile can literally be up and running within hours as a SAAS solution – no software or maintenance required – and operates fully in connected and disconnected modes.
Uberlytics Criticality Analyzer™ is a sophisticated, highly configurable and powerful software tool for efficient and rapid facility-wide criticality analysis, designed to discover unidentified risk, and support ISO 55000 standards. Criticality Analyzer™ has more options for analysis, documentation, updating, and sensitivity analysis than any other software currently available. It documents failure modes with related asset types to effortlessly handle FMEAs on key assets in critical systems. It is designed to develop, edit and display asset hierarchies to any number of levels and can uniquely promote and demote risk rankings up or down the hierarchy. CA™ is able to run independently alongside any existing CMMS and enables fsbdt you to move quickly from analysis to action, prioritizing work orders, capital spend, and risk-mitigating strategies.
Additional joint solutions under development by PSA and Uberlytics include detailed asset condition assessment and monitoring, comprehensive asset type code listing tied to failure mode library and integrated failure mode management. All solutions are being built on a common platform with improved workflow and communication tools and can be fully integrated with Oracle WAM, with open APIs for seamless integration with other CMMS/EAM systems.
"We are truly excited about this partnership with PSA," says Tacoma Zach, CEO of Uberlytics. "The unique offering from both companies provides a powerful synergy that truly elevates the power and effectiveness of any existing CMMS."
"The integration of our respective IP offerings coupled with our respective areas of expertise really provides a comprehensive and competitive offering that supports and moves any organization towards an ISO 55000 compliant asset management program," adds John Clow, CEO of PSA.
The PSA-Uberlytics partnership will debut at the Oracle Utilities User Group (OUUG) conference in New Orleans, February 25 to March 1, 2018. http://ouug.org
About PSA:
Founded in 2010, Process Solutions Assurance (PSA) provides focused consulting services & technology solutions to meet the end-to-end needs of the water/gas/electric utility enterprise. Recently named a Top 25 Powerful Oracle Company by CIO Story Magazine, and a Gold Level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), PSA is a leading provider of project strategy & planning, solution selection, integration and implementation of Oracle Utilities applications such as Work & Asset Management (WAM). PSA's team is proud to be Certified Reliability Leaders (CRL). Visit http://www.ConsultPSA.com to learn more about how PSA is changing the way utilities value their assets.
About Uberlytics:
Uberlytics helps organizations build better risk-based asset management programs. Through asset management coaching supported by best-in-class criticality analysis software and facilitation, Uberlytics helps asset-intensive organizations connect their asset management aims to reliability and maintenance execution priorities. Uberlytics services include criticality analysis facilitation;
