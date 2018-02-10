News By Tag
Scott Miller Style Salon and Spa Invites Their Clients to "Meet the Expert"
Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare Expert offers one on one skin coaching
For those who want to begin a purpose driven regimen, you are invited to reduce visible signs of aging, discoloration and blemishes for a flawless complexion.
On Tuesday, March 6th, Pittsford Rochester N.Y., residents will have the opportunity to receive a Complimentary 7 Point Skin Analysis and personal consultation with Lyn Ross, L.M.E. Each client will receive expert personalized attention and recommendations on the proper treatment methods to rejuvenate their skin.
Each participant will take home a personalized skin evaluation and an easy to follow personalized plan for radiant skin. Each client will also receive a recommended professional exfoliation facial treatment for the very special price of $39 (value $85). A "FREE" Micro Crystal Polish with purchase of prescribed Institut' DERMed Mask and Home Care Peel ($148 value $216) will also be offered the day of the event only!
Looking and feeling younger doesn't take years. Scott Miller "Meet the Expert" Event will send your skin back in time in fsbdt less than an hour.
Space is limited schedule your appointment today! https://scottmillerstyle.com/
We guarantee you will love your skin!
About Scott Miller Style Salon and Spa: In 1985, Scott and Helen Miller opened a small salon in the village of Fairport, NY with one simple goal: to provide the best service possible.The Millers envisioned a beauty resource for western New York – a place where creativity flourishes and clients are treated like royalty and where style would be au courant and education would be ongoing.
They found many like-minded individuals to join them and the salon was bursting at the seams by 1998 when Scott and Helen decided to move the operation to Pittsford. The newly christened "Scott Miller" was an oasis of taste and sophistication. Until then, brands like M•A•C, Jo Malone London, Institut' DERMed, Tom Ford Beauty, AERIN, Bumble and bumble, Oribe, Kérastase, Kiehl's, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox and NARS were only to be found in metropolitan boutiques hours away. Now they were within easy reach along with a caring, courteous, knowledgeable staff.
Our primary goal at Scott Miller has always been to provide our clients with an outstanding immersive experience. If you are exploring for the first time or have been with us for years, come visit us soon. We would love to say hello..
About Institut' DERMed: The Institut' DERMed name symbolizes innovation and education on skin science for skin perfecting results. Established in 1989 by Master Esthetician Lyn Ross, L.M.E. Institut' DERMed, includes a MediClinical Spa based in Atlanta, a cosmeceutical product line distributed nationally and internationally and the Institut' DERMed College of Advanced Aesthetics, also headquartered in Atlanta. http://www.idermed.com
