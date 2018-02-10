News By Tag
The Ghost Doctors Celebrate A Ghostly Roman Holiday At NYC Metropolitan Museum Of Art
This month marks the celebration of the long forgotten Roman holiday Parentalia -- a holiday which honors the souls of the dearly departed. And in observance of this occasion New York's own Ghost Doctors will be ghost hunting through the Met.
"Due to the Met's amazing collection of ancient Roman funerary artifacts, this Roman hall is an ideal place to search for some paranormal activity," says Dr. Stew. "Moreover, now that we are in the midst of one of ancient Rome's most important holidays, this wing of the museum almost allows us to step back in time and actually experience the occasion."
According to the Ghost Doctors, the ancient Romans celebrated two "ghostly" themed fsbdt holidays. One was Parentalia -- a 10 day solemn festival that honored the souls of the dead at the grave sites of the departed. This ten day holiday starts on February 13 and lasts till February 22nd. During the duration of this holiday, virtually all businesses, temples and government offices were shut down while people left food, flowers and gifts at family burial grounds. The other holiday which took place during the month of May, was somewhat of a scary ordeal and it was observed at home. It involved an integral ritual to exorcise the ancestral "restless dead." This festival was called "Lemuria" and like a scene out of the movie "The Exorcist," the head of the household would perform ceremonial rites in an attempt to drive the frightful ghosts out.
"The ancient Roman holiday Parentalia which is now in full swing, allows us to rediscover the rituals and beliefs of this ancient civilization while at the same time setting the mood for one heck of a paranormal adventure through the haunting remains of this once vast and historic empire ," says Dr. Pete.
Moreover on past outings through the Met, the Ghost Doctor's and their bands of ghost hunting adventurers have encountered signs of paranormal activity which have including everything from aberrant readings on their instruments to strange audio recordings.
"Every time we take a group out on an exploration of this amazing museum, we never know what we will encounter, says Dr. Stew. "From whole wings dedicated to displaying Egyptian antiquities to galleries resembling ancient Roman cemeteries, the Met is without a doubt the go to place when it comes to real ghost hunting."
Ghost Doctors (http://www.ghostdoctors.com), based in New York City, is the premier ghost hunting tour in NYC that actually allows participants to experience "real" ghost hunts. Their ghosts hunts can be suited for both public, private and corporate events
