 
News By Tag
* Bobbitt Design Build
* SC construction
* Chapin Sc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chapin
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Bobbitt breaks ground on new Chapin Pediatrics facility

 
CHAPIN, S.C. - Feb. 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Bobbitt Design Build recently began construction on a 9,192-square-foot medical office for Chapin Pediatrics at 119 Amicks Ferry Road. Dr. Luke Bonnett, a longtime Chapin resident, is expanding his healthcare practice to meet the growing needs of the town.

Originally, Dr. Bonnett planned to simply expand his current facility, which was a 1960's home converted into doctor's office. However, parking and a new expansion proved to be too tight. Bobbitt recommended another location, which will serve as the new home for Chapin Pediatrics.

Chapin Pediatrics will now have 20 exam rooms instead of the previous 8. The exterior incorporates brick, stone, pre-cast, stucco and HardiePlank with architectural shingles on the roof. All the cabinets are custom, and there is a partial emergency generator.

A past Bobbitt client introduced Dr. Bonnett to the Bobbitt team in 2013, and they have been working together on and off ever since that time. Bonnett, who is very involved in the community fsbdt and his church, says he is excited about Chapin's growth and plans to hire more doctors or nurse practitioners at Chaplin Pediatrics in the future.

About Bobbitt Design Build

Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/) for commercial construction (http://www.bobbitt.com/), which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings (http://www.bobbitt.com/) throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com

Contact
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Source:
Email:***@group3online.com Email Verified
Tags:Bobbitt Design Build, SC construction, Chapin Sc
Industry:Construction
Location:Chapin - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bobbitt Design Build News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share