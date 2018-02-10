News By Tag
Bobbitt breaks ground on new Chapin Pediatrics facility
Originally, Dr. Bonnett planned to simply expand his current facility, which was a 1960's home converted into doctor's office. However, parking and a new expansion proved to be too tight. Bobbitt recommended another location, which will serve as the new home for Chapin Pediatrics.
Chapin Pediatrics will now have 20 exam rooms instead of the previous 8. The exterior incorporates brick, stone, pre-cast, stucco and HardiePlank with architectural shingles on the roof. All the cabinets are custom, and there is a partial emergency generator.
A past Bobbitt client introduced Dr. Bonnett to the Bobbitt team in 2013, and they have been working together on and off ever since that time. Bonnett, who is very involved in the community fsbdt and his church, says he is excited about Chapin's growth and plans to hire more doctors or nurse practitioners at Chaplin Pediatrics in the future.
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/
