News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free 6 week workshop to improve communication skills sponsored by Real City Realty
Real City is sponsoring a speech training workshop to teach the fundamentals of public speaking.
The workshop, A Toastmasters program called Speechcraft is part of Success Communication Series, will be lead by Brampton Talks Toastmasters club members.
"The workshop will increase participants confidence, skills level, through mentoring and learn by doing", comments Dennis Bartel, Brampton Talks Toastmasters President. "Real City is providing the workshop free to members of the community and supporting our Toastmasters club.", adds Bartel.
"Toastmasters has changed the way I do business and believe this workshop will help anyone interested in improving their personal and professional lives." - Kelechi Amadi, Broker of Record, Real City Realty Inc.
The workshop will help participants:
• Speak without fear in front of small and large groups of people
• Prepare effective speeches in a limited time frame
• Improve your presentation skills and win the respect and admiration of your colleagues
• Lead effective meetings and increase your management potential.
The Speechcaft will be held every Wednesday from May 9, 2018 to June 13, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm at Real City Realty office located at 55 Rutherford Rd S Unit 3, Brampton ON L6W 3J3.
Participants will prepare and present short talks and practice impromptu speaking in a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere. They will gain confidence in all aspects of communication, including written and impromptu speeches, body fsbdt language and listening. Materials are provided. Experienced Toastmaster members from Brampton Talks Toastmasters present the fundamentals of public speaking, and serve as your advisors throughout the program. By the end of the program they will be able to communicate with greater confidence at work and at home.
In addition to sponsors this workshop, Real City offers other free seminars and workshops to help Real Estate Agents grow their business.
To register for the Speechcraft workshop or find out information about upcoming seminars visit https://www.facebook.com/
About Brampton Talks Toastmasters
Brampton Talks Toastmasters meets Mondays form 7:15 pm to 9:15 pm at Ebenezer Community Hall - 4494 Ebenezer Road Northwest corner of Ebenezer Road & The Gore Road. They provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Visit at bramptontalkstoastmasters.com.
About Real City Realty
Real City is an imaginary city where every member or "citizen" buys into the ideology/philosophy of simplifying real estate for themselves, and others. In this City, fellow citizens not only seek out ways to simplify their business, but are willing to help others achieve simplicity in their businesses as well.
The goal of Real City Realty Inc., is to provide a simple approach in achieving success for clients, partners, and those working at Real City, in every aspect of real estate. These include, but are not limited to: Real Estate License, Lead Generation, Marketing, Client Communication, Client Consultation, Buyer Processes, Seller Processes, Sales Processing, ETC.
Contact
Dennis Bartel
Marketing Director Real City Realty
***@realcityrealty.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 13, 2018