Real City kickstarting new careers with free classes
In its commitment to helping others achieve their dreams, Real City is holding four free classes in April. These classes will give insight and support to those wanting to become a real estate agent.
"These classes are to be provided free of charge to students looking to understand/start their process of getting their real estate license. We will have space for 12 people." - Kelechi Amadi, Broker of Record, Real City Realty Inc.
Classes will run from 11am to 1pm on every Saturday in April, April 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th.
According to Amadi, "Mansoor has been instrumental in helping lots of real agents attain successful grades in their real estate exams. He has proven ways which helps students understand what to look out for in the exam."
"The pre registration classes, along with a lead generation seminar held March 24, and a free 6 week workshop to improve communication skills, starting May 9, 2018 are provided at no charge to support and help others in the community achieve their dreams" - Dennis Bartel, Real City Realty Inc. Marketing Director.
To register for the pre registration classes or find out information about upcoming seminars visit https://www.facebook.com/
About Real City Realty
Real City is an imaginary city where every member or "citizen" buys into the ideology/philosophy of simplifying real estate for themselves, and others. fsbdt In this City, fellow citizens not only seek out ways to simplify their business, but are willing to help others achieve simplicity in their businesses as well.
The goal of Real City Realty Inc., is to provide a simple approach in achieving success for clients, partners, and those working at Real City, in every aspect of real estate. These include, but are not limited to: Real Estate License, Lead Generation, Marketing, Client Communication, Client Consultation, Buyer Processes, Seller Processes, Sales Processing, ETC.
Contact
Dennis Bartel
Marketing Director Real City Realty
