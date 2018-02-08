News By Tag
Accusys 4K Thunderbolt 3 Multi Users Collaboration
Accusys A12T3-Share collaborate with XSAN and DaVinci Resolve 14, to easily create the 4K Thunderbolt 3 Share environment for a small to medium work groups.
To create the true collaborative workflows with XSAN and DaVinci Resolve 14, no Thunderbolt to fibre adapters are necessary, nor is a fibre channel switch required. Make the simple and comprehensive Thunderbolt 3 workflow possible by easily creating the RAID with Accusys A12T3-Share within the XSAN environment to enhance the security of sharing data and then connecting all the DaVinci Resolve 14 project members.
Accusys A12T3-Share - the world's one and only Thunderbolt 3 shared storage - with four Thunderbolt 3 and one PCIe 3.0 connection, allowing for five creatives to share content and edit up to two streams of 4K DPX (4096 x 3112 @24p) with up to a blistering 2600 MB/s transfer speed. Furthermore, you can double the host numbers and capacities by pairing two A12T3-Share together.
Xsan is a storage area network file system and a management application you can use to provide users or applications on client computers with shared high-speed access to expandable storage.
DaVinci Resolve 14 is the world's first post-production tool fsbdt designed for true multi-user collaboration. Each user logs in and can work together on the same project. Multiple assistants can prep and sort footage, the editor can cut, and colorists can grade. Sound editors can even start mixing a reel while the colorist is grading another scene.
"Focusing on how to bring the easiest way for all the professionals to accomplish their amazing work with a responsive and high performance shared storage environment, said Eric Cheng, CEO at Accusys Storage Ltd., the A12T3-Share providesnot only simple construction of SAN environment but also team up with all the SAN and editing software."
About Accusys
Since 1995, Accusys Storage Ltd. has been designing and manufacturing cutting-edge and innovative storage products in order to help customers around the globe to store, protect, and manage their most important media assets. In 2009, while eyes on the need of digital content creation professionals within the post-production industry, the Accusys ExaSAN product family and its wide range of robust workflow controllers, PCIe RAID storage and switches were brought to the market to support post-production experts with their creative work. This year, with the innovative shareable Thunderbolt 3 storage and the massive scalable PCIe 3.0 switch, Accusys looks to bring new energy to the market again.
For more information, please visit http://www.accusys.com.tw/
Media Contact
Ellen Huang
marketing@accusys.com.tw
