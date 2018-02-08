 
Industry News





Pure Beauty Skincare's Mini Bridal Skin Care Boot Camp Coming March 10

 
 
Sylvia Brownlee, Owner of Pure Beauty Bar Salon
Sylvia Brownlee, Owner of Pure Beauty Bar Salon
 
CINCINNATI - Feb. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Just in time for spring and summer brides, Pure Beauty Skincare is holding its first ever "Mini Bridal Skin Care Boot Camp" on Saturday, March 10, 3-5 p.m., at Pure Beauty Bar Salon, 6050 Montgomery Road, 45213. The cost is just $25.

At this mini seminar, brides-to-be will learn how to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize and generally prepare their skin for their wedding day. The seminar is designed to give the women tips and tools to help them condition their complexion for the special wedding photos and videos, which will capture memories that will endure for generations.

"Pure Beauty Skincare's Bridal Boot Camp Program is an invaluable part of wedding day preparation," said Pure Beauty Skincare Owner Sylvia Brownlee, a fully licensed cosmetologist, trained in hair styling, skincare and make-up artistry. "Preparing your skin for flawless wedding photos is critical."

Each bride-to-be who attends the Mini Bridal Bootcamp will receive an individual skin consultation and written customized at-home skincare regimen to prepare her skin for that flawless finish on her wedding day.

The mini bootcamp is a very capsulized version of Pure Beauty Skincare's customized three-month Pure Beauty Skincare Bridal Bootcamp Program. The six treatment, three-month regimen is a professional conditioning regimen created with the individual bride's skin enhancement goals, skin type and skin condition in mind. The full program employs a combination of enzymes, peels, Bridal Pure Glow Facials, Dermaplaning and more.

"Just fsbdt like maintaining a body defining fitness program and carefully choosing all of the tiniest aesthetic details of your beautiful day, the Bridal Skincare Bootcamp prepares your skin to be the perfect palette for your make-up artist," Ms. Brownlee said.

Ms. Brownlee will be facilitator for the Mini Bridal Skin Care Boot Camp. Ms. Brownlee has 22 years of experience and expertise as a cosmetologist, including 10 years at Mitchell's Salon and Day Spa. She recently released the "Pure Beauty Skincare" line of natural skin enhancing products, such as: Pore Cleaning Saliclic Acid Gel7%, Hydramandelic Serum 10, Hydra Mandelic Cleanse, Pumice Scrub, Decongestant Sulfur Masque, Blemish Chaser, Aloe Protect and more. The products are available at Pure Beauty Bar Salon, 6050 Montgomery Road, or at http://www.purebeautybarcincy.com .

Space is limited. The cost is $25. Must register in advance by calling (513) 760-3838, visiting http://www.purebeautybarcincy.com or purebeautybarcincy@gmail.com.

