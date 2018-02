America green solar is using education to light up the not only the nation, but the world.

-- America Green Solar Co-Founder and CEO, Kenneth Reece, is extremely honored to moderate and speak at the United Nations Youth Assembly on February 15 at 3pm. Speaking on the topic of "Powering the Future: Scaling Up Renewable Energy," Mr. Reece will be joined by other experts in the field: Dr. Carolyn Kissane, academic director the NYU Center for Global Affairs, Karl Rabago, Executive Director at the Pace Energy and Climate Center, and Amy Davidsen, Executive Director for North America, The Climate Group.America Green Solar is honored to join this talented line up of professionals and experts across public, private, and educational sectors aiming to make a difference. The most powerful tool is education, so speaking at the Youth Assembly is fsbdt a step in the right direction to ensure a bright future.The panel will be centered around the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 7 to, "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all." The panelists will discuss how we can scale up renewable energy for the future, regional disparities in renewable energy, challenges and opportunities, and how other sectors and youth can get involved.The team at America Green Solar recognizes that the best way to cause real change for the future is to unite. At America Green Solar, the team strives to not only do good for planet earth, but theof planet earth. By speaking to the future leaders of the world at the United Nations Youth Assembly, the team is hopeful about the prospect of meaningful change so that no one is ever left in the dark.To apply to attend future conferences and learn more about the United Nations Youth Assembly on February 14-16, visit https://www.youthassembly.nyc